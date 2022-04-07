When is Hogwarts Legacy coming out? Gameplay, platforms and how to get

The upcoming Hogwarts Legacy is any Potterhead's dream come true. The game has been in development for some time now and fans were made privy to it in a reveal trailer back in 2020. The next look was provided at the dedicated State of Play last month which confirmed that the title will be released during the Holiday 2022 period.

Along with the release period, the 14-minute PS5 gameplay gave a fresh in-depth look at the central gameplay mechanics. Players also got to see the world of Hogwarts Legacy and the storyline that they will be playing out.

Set in 1890, one will get to explore the wizarding world in an experience like never before.

Customization, duels and fantastic beasts: Hogwarts Legacy is bringing a magical experience for players to enjoy

The spectacular gameplay reveal showed a fully-fleshed-out Hogwarts that players will get to explore as a fifth-year student. They will customize their witches or wizards before choosing which house they wish to be sorted into.

The common rooms of each house look intricate and beautiful, where players will get to interact with other students from the same house.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Spells have power on their own but against your enemies, work best in combination. #HogwartsLegacy Spells have power on their own but against your enemies, work best in combination. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/SsogXek9wD

Players will get to attend classes on various subjects including potions, defense against dark arts and herbology with the gameplay reveal featuring a number of professors. They will be able to hone their magical abilities through mastering casting spells, brewing potions and taming magical beasts.

Regarding the story of the game, the official website mentions:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

It further continues:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Players will also see a couple of familiar faces with Nearly Headless Nick, Peeves and Professor Binns confirmed to appear. They will further have to cast certain spells to navigate the castle and will have the chance to find out about the secrets of the centuries old structure.

The Room of the Requirement plays an integral role in the playthrough, acting as a player base.

Beyond the walls of Hogwarts, there will be a number of locations from the wizarding world like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest. Players will be excited to visit known shops and other structures, with Zonko's already being confirmed. There are also magical hamlets with NPCs that will enlist the help of players. They will also get to interact and solve Merlin's puzzles.

Hogwarts Legacy also provides an emphasized focus on dueling and spell casting. Players will be employing multiple combinations of spells to deal with different enemies out in the world.

There are "creatures corrupted by a magical force, sinister witches and wizards." Players will also have to deal with an impending goblin rebellion in the background of the resurgence of Ancient Magic.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Given that the release period is during the Holiday, the title will probably be released somewhere in November or December. It will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

There is no official news regarding Hogwarts Legacy's different editions. The option to pre-order is available at various retailers, with some listings offering gift cards. For now, players are eagerly waiting for more information regarding the game.

