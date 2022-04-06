How to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series

WB Games Avalanche finally provided a look at Hogwarts Legacy in last month's dedicated State of Play. The 14-minute PS5 gameplay showcased to the viewers the central mechanics of the game, the castle in its full beauty, the world beyond the walls and the villains involved. Fans are justifiably excited about the title and are eagerly awaiting a release date and an option to pre-order.

Avalanche Software is developing Hogwarts Legacy under the banner of Warner Bros. Games. The March State of Play announced the release date during this year's Holiday period. The game will also be coming on multiple platforms - PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Where can players pre-order Hogwarts Legacy

Since the gameplay reveal in March, several retailers have put up listings for physical copies of the title. Online retailer Best Buy also offers a gift card to every buyer of the upcoming Wizarding RPG. One can avail of the Best Buy offer by pre-ordering the title from the website. It states:

"The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store."

The Best Buy listings are as follows:

Nintendo Switch - $59.99

PlayStation 4 - $59.99

PlayStation 5 - $69.99

Xbox One - $59.99

Xbox Series X - $69.99

One cause of concern that many have noted while looking at the pre-order listings is that there is no mention of a next-gen upgrade option, either free or through a nominal price like the one in Horizon Forbidden West.

Given that plenty of players are still looking to get their hands on a next-gen console, one would hope that Hogwarts Legacy will surely implement this option as the launch date nears.

Argos lists the game at £59.99 for the following platforms: PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Xbox Series X. Other listings that players can check out can be found on Amazon, GameStop and Walmart. The prices on the sites are as follows:

Amazon

Nintendo Switch - $59.99

PlayStation 5 - $69.99

Xbox One - $59.99

Xbox Series X - $69.99

GameStop

Nintendo Switch - $59.99

PlayStation 4 - $59.99

PlayStation 5 - $69.99

Xbox One - $59.99

Xbox Series X - $69.99

Walmart

Nintendo Switch - $59.99

PlayStation 4 - $59.99

PlayStation 5 - $69.99

Xbox One - $59.99

Xbox Series X - $69.99

There is no official information regarding the game's various editions that will be available at launch or what their specific prices will be. Players are impatiently waiting for further details regarding the same.

Talking about the action RPG and its relationship with the world of Harry Potter, the official website states:

"While Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films, the games are firmly rooted in the magical universe of the Wizarding World. While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World."

Hogwarts Legacy will bring Hogwarts all its glory for players to experience. They will be playing as a fifth-year student, choosing their respective houses, attending classes and learning to master spells and potions. Players will interact with some of their fellow students, cement bonds and learn about their backstories.

