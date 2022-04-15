Why Hogwarts Legacy is under fire amid JK Rowling’s transgender stance

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most anticipated games of the past few years. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the action RPG set in Potterverse's wizarding world ever since its reveal trailer dropped back in 2020. The March State of Play provided a fresh, in-depth look at the title's gameplay that delighted the community and confirmed its release period for Holiday 2022.

But Hogwarts Legacy has found itself in hot waters. The entire Harry Potter franchise has been a point of contention in recent years due to the problematic stance of J.K. Rowling on the matter of transgender issues. Her opinions on the matter, which she has stated repeatedly on her social media over the years, have drawn the ire of plenty.

Many have decided not to engage with the beloved world of Harry Potter anymore as they feel it provides her with further relevancy and "cultural capital," which, fans allege, will be utilized to expound on her stance. Hogwarts Legacy, for many, is one such product that players are cautious about.

Why are many players unwilling to engage with Hogwarts Legacy

The anti-transgender rhetoric spewed by J.K. Rowling came to the forefront with her defense of British researcher Maya Forstater back in 2019, when the latter was fired due to her views regarding biological s*x.

Rowling's opinions regarding the matter shocked many, with some retorting that the author's comments fell out of place with the wizarding world of Harry Potter, which emphasized the notions of love, acceptance and diversity.

Rowling's stance (Image via jk_rowling, Twitter)

The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.

Rowling doubled down on her opinion when confronted with replies from others to reconsider, and the protracted defense of her stance has continued well into the present times. It is clear that she does not think she is in the wrong here, and she has posted and shared ideas several times reflecting the same.

She published a 2020 essay titled, "J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on S*x and Gender Issues," where she attempted to discuss the thought process and reasoning behind her stance on the matter. For many, her communicated opinions were akin to those of TERF or trans-exclusionary radical feminism.

Scarlet Envy @ScarletEnvyNYC @jk_rowling You’ve written so many, but these are the words you will be remembered for. @jk_rowling You’ve written so many, but these are the words you will be remembered for.

Shahmir Sanni @shahmiruk @jk_rowling As a gay man that found safety in Hogwarts throughout my childhood - knowing that Trans people wouldn’t be able to have that safety breaks my heart. @jk_rowling As a gay man that found safety in Hogwarts throughout my childhood - knowing that Trans people wouldn’t be able to have that safety breaks my heart.

Her essay was packed with her understanding and concerns about rapid-onset gender dysphoria, the notion of transition, and that of being a "woman." She further frames the narrative regarding the identity of trans women and that of women. Critics of her stance, and particularly the essay, have found her to flame the fire of transphobia.

Brad Walsh @BradWalsh @jk_rowling You’re a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It’s incredibly disappointing. @jk_rowling You’re a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It’s incredibly disappointing.

Mara Wilson @MaraWilson @jk_rowling What, exactly, is to be gained by using your platform to be cruel and exclusionary to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations? @jk_rowling What, exactly, is to be gained by using your platform to be cruel and exclusionary to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations?

The trans community is one of society's most vulnerable sections, and readers were astounded that Rowling would use her platform to propagate hatred towards them. Expectedly, the controversy surrounding this matter spilled onto any conversations surrounding the wizarding world. Several actors from the film series, including the famous trio, have also voiced their opinions in disagreement with the author.

Emma Watson @EmmaWatson Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.

Daniel Radcliffe wrote on The Trevor Project's website:

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Speaking with The Times, Rupert Grint stated:

"I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

So where does this leave Hogwarts Legacy and what does this have to do with the game? Although, at a glance, this matter may not be one that affects every player in the community, the sensitive nature of the issue and the violence that it propagates towards a vulnerable community makes it an impossible conversation to avoid and must not be ignored.

The Harry Potter world championed the idea of diversity and acceptance amongst its millions of readers. For many in the community, the author took that away in one fell swoop. WB Games Avalanche has mentioned on the official website of Hogwarts Legacy that:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

But players remember how the game's development also had a member who had to step away from the project due to his YouTube channel, which showcased Gamergate sympathies, among other problematic issues. The history of Hogwarts Legacy is thus already fraught with controversies as such.

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

The developers have tried to, in their own way, address the situation the best they can. The possibility of transgender creation options that players can play as being present in Hogwarts Legacy is one such news. But it remains to be seen if the portrayal is mere tokenism or well integrated into the story.

That the Potterverse and any product based on it will always already be over-shadowed by the author and her opinion is an unfortunate reality that some are trying to counter. For them, the wizarding world is bigger than its author and one should view the art as separate from the artist.

Yet, issues of such stature problematize any such sttreamlined perspective. One ought to be aware of these conversations regarding Hogwarts Legacy and the legacy behind it.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi