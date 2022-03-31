"She should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out": Fans comment on ongoing debate surrounding Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has been beset by the controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling's stance regarding trans issues and her involvement, if at all, with the game. Conversations around the topic have continued to increase since the dedicated State of Play for the title came out in mid-March.

Fans have been divided on whether they should play it or not.

DJTsurugi @HarukoHoshiko hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3 hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3

Social media has been buzzing ever since the third week of March with the debate surrounding this topic, with numerous followers chiming in with their position on the matter. One Twitter user voiced a popular opinion of those who wish to play the game despite the looming presence of Rowling over her IP.

Fans defend choice of buying game as means to support developers of Hogwarts Legacy

J.K. Rowling's involvement with the Harry Potter franchise has become a thorny affair after her stance regarding trans issues surfaced through the author's statements and actions on social media. Earlier, fans had hoped that she would rectify her position or possibly be open to reason, but that has not been the case.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

On the Hogwarts Legacy website, Warner Bros. has said the following regarding Rowling's involvement:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team has also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Even though Rowling is not directly involved with the development of Hogwarts Legacy, for many, purchasing and playing the game gives her cultural capital. Others have mentioned that the world of Harry Potter is bigger than the author now, for it has affected countless lives and become a diverse and loving space.

A comment on the game (Image HesMiniscule/Twitter)

Brandon smith @HesMiniscule This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point. This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point.

Others still stated that they would like to buy the game because they wish to support the developers. There have been several appreciation posts in the game's subreddit showering praise on the developers for the marvelous job they seem to be doing and hoping they properly polish the product before releasing it.

XXoni @Xoni67269490 @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment. @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment.

Fans can never tell how the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy will sway. It is a sensitive matter that involves many feelings and the notion of identity for many people, and both sides have their own beliefs and opinions regarding the matter.

Whatever the conclusion may be, Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be one of the biggest games of 2022, with a breathtaking rendition of Hogwarts and the Wizarding World.

Edited by Ravi Iyer