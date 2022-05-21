"We've got some pretty cool stuff": Hogwarts Legacy community manager hints at new reveal this summer

Fans have been clamoring for a new look at the world of Hogwarts Legacy. The Wizarding World RPG, the most ambitious project in the Potterverse, will bring forth a fresh story set a century before the beloved trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, a host of new characters, and a cauldron full of spells and potions.

What other wonders of the wizarding world await? The official #HogwartsLegacy YouTube channel is ready to show you first. Cozy up to the sounds of a rainy spring evening in Hogwarts and Hogsmeade: youtube.com/watch?v=972Xml…

It was previously conjectured whether Hogwarts Legacy would make an appearance during the Summer Game Fest as Warner Bros. had showcased last year in the same event. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, the community manager of the title has revealed that WB Games Avalanche has some interesting content that they want to show later this summer.

Hogwarts Legacy may get another trailer later this summer

Chandler Wood, associated with WB Games Avalanche as the outfit's community manager, mentioned on his Twitter profile that the he is extremely excited about what the team is working on at the moment. What that is is anyone's guess. He further confirmed that the developers have "some pretty cool stuff" that they will be showing later this summer.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer. Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer.

Fans of the Potterverse have had to wait several years to get a proper look at the game. A gameplay leak provided players with a glimpse of the title back in 2018. It was then followed with the official reveal trailer in 2020, with the release set to be in 2021.

Sadly, the game was delayed to 2022 and for the first few months of the ongoing year, there was absolutely no fresh news regarding the game. Fans were worried that Hogwarts Legacy might again be delayed and were unhappy when the initial March State of Play did not include it.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy From the Grand Staircase to your House Common Room, to the many hidden secrets in between, Hogwarts has much to discover. #HogwartsLegacy From the Grand Staircase to your House Common Room, to the many hidden secrets in between, Hogwarts has much to discover. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/0DAofwFyYc

Finally, WB Games Avalanche showcased an extended gameplay reveal with 14-minute in-game footage at a dedicated State of Play. Hogwarts was shown in all its glory - with the iconic common rooms, classes, hallways and passages seeping with nostalgia and magic. The clip also confirmed that locations beyond the castle walls will also be available for exploration.

Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest have already been mentioned, while players can also visit magical hamlets and interact with NPCs. Spells and potions will play a significant role in combat while the player's character contends with the mystery of ancient magic and an impending goblin rebellion.

Since then, fans have been speculating about the gameplay trailer and its hidden secrets, pondering whether Hogwarts Legacy will feature challenge rooms, if swimming underwater in the Black Lake is an option and whether the protagonist is the descendant of the legendary wizard Merlin.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been asking for further information regarding the game from the developers. There is no news regarding whether Quidditch is going to be a part of Hogwarts Legacy, if customization will be possible for accessories like wands, and the extent of the morality system employed in the game now that players have seen the protagonist casting the Death Curse.

Players would also like to know about the progression system, talents, skills and gears that the gameplay reveal has hinted at. The official website states:

"In addition to classes and spells, players will have access to a deep set of upgrades, talents and skills to aid their progression as a witch or wizard. They can complete challenges throughout the world to earn experience and level up their abilities. Magical gear can also be upgraded and specialized to increase offensive and defensive capabilities in a chosen playstyle."

The community manager's announcement thus comes at the perfect time. There is a long wait ahead for the players as the game is set to be released during the holiday period of 2022 and reveals like these will sustain the ever-increasing excitement surrounding the title.

Whatever the "cool stuff" is, players were eagerly waiting for it to appear. Meanwhile, one can listen to the ASMR video and experience a rainy night in the wizarding world.

