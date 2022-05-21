WB Games Avalanche showcases Hog's Head Inn, Zonko's, and more from Hogwarts Legacy in an ASMR video

A new ASMR video was released on the official Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel and fans are elated about it. Potterheads have been starved of all kinds of information regarding the upcoming wizarding world RPG from WB Games Avalanche, and have been passing their time speculating and imagining what the title would finally look like.

The developers have provided information on the game through merely two video clips that provide a look at the world of the game filled with magic. The first was the reveal trailer back in September 2020 that gave players a glimpse at what to expect from the title.

March saw the 14-minute gameplay reveal at the dedicated State of Play for the title. It provided a fresh in-depth look at the world of the game, the basic mechanics of exploration, attending classes, and dueling.

Recent video from the makers of Hogwarts Legacy provides glimpse at iconic places from the wizarding world

The 20 minute video on YouTube, aptly titled "A Rainy Spring Night," brings a drenched look for all fans to enjoy. Paired with mild sounds of drizzle and insect noises, viewers get teleported to Hogwarts during a rainy night. The video begins with long shots of the famed school of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The video description states:

"The rain is falling on a calm spring evening in Hogwarts Legacy - time to unwind with a quiet stroll through the castle grounds and beyond to Hogsmeade. Enjoy the sounds of the wizarding world."

The centuries old structure looks majestic and serene in each of the shots as clouds race across the sky, with flowers and leaves lightly swaying in the rain. The gothic architecture of Hogwarts is beautifully rendered in the video, especially with the windows being lit from the inside.

Fans also got a look at Hogsmeade and the various iconic shops with which they have gotten familiar with over the years. A Redditor quickly jotted down the names of the places - Three Broomsticks, Ollivanders, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Zonko's, Post Office, Gladrags, Dervish and Banges, Scrivenshaft, Hog's Head Inn and The Magic Neep.

Fans are extremely excited with not only the presence and appearance of so many iconic shops in Hogwarts Legacy, but also the calming ambience created by the entire video along with its sound effects.

One noted that the clip perfectly marketed what players have been clamoring for for so long - the ability to simply explore the world of Hogwarts and locations beyond.

It has also been pointed out that the title mentions Spring and there is a chance that there will be further videos down the line that capture some other weather and time in a similar tone - like "Warm Summer Evening," "Windy Autumn Afternoon," and "Snowy/Frosty Winter Morning."

Clips like these from the WB Games Avalanche allow players to invest further into the world that the developers are painstakingly creating.

Without divulging much about the title, in-game footage in such a manner provides a sense of belonging to the fans who can imagine themselves sitting cosily in their common rooms or in Hog's Head Inn while looking at the rain outside.

The title will chart a fresh new territory set firmly in the Potterverse. The official website of Hogwarts Legacy states:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Potterheads will finally get to step into the wizarding world of 1890 when Hogwarts Legacy finally arrives in Holiday 2022. As fifth-year students, they will hone their magical skills and abilities and deal with dark wizards while etching out their own legacies.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan