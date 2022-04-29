How Hogwarts Legacy developers have dealt with the J.K. Rowling controversy

As has been the case with any recent offerings from the wizarding world of Harry Potter, conversations around Hogwarts Legacy have been replete with the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and her problematic opinions. Ever since the game was announced back in 2020, fans have been talking about the impact of Rowling's involvement with the game.

The reveal trailer of Hogwarts Legacy was released a few months after Rowling explained the reasoning behind her views regarding the transgender community, which first became apparent when she spoke out in support of British researcher Maya Forstater. Fans have been discussing whether they should engage at all with the game, more so since last month's State of Play.

The developers in their place have also tried to deal with the controversy and allay the fans' fears.

WB Games Avalanche has assured that Hogwarts Legacy is not a new story from J.K. Rowling

The developers were quick to put up a "Frequently Asked Questions" section on the game's official website. It provided a glimpse at a number of burning queries among fans, including whether any of the characters from the original saga will show up and how the story will fit into the wizarding world.

Regarding Rowling's involvement with the title, it was earlier mentioned:

"J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

It was later further nuanced to the present explanation that stated:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Hogwarts Legacy also got further mired in controversy last year when the title's lead designer quit the project for having posted videos featuring GamerGate sympathies. This further compounded issues as Rowling's alleged transphobic stance and her protracted defense of it became widely talked about.

Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox @MavenOfMayhem



The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.

Mara Wilson @MaraWilson @jk_rowling What, exactly, is to be gained by using your platform to be cruel and exclusionary to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations? @jk_rowling What, exactly, is to be gained by using your platform to be cruel and exclusionary to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations?

Fans were disappointed with her opinion because, for them, the world of Harry Potter was one of diversity, acceptance, and love. The magical wizarding world has been a space for refuge for many of them, and Rowling's notions have made such an association difficult.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Some members of the Hogwarts Legacy dev team had been pushing hard for this, uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into Some members of the Hogwarts Legacy dev team had been pushing hard for this, uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into

The developers have tried to inculcate diversity in representation in Hogwarts Legacy. It was reported earlier last year that the game would have a trans-inclusive character creation option. It was mentioned that a number of members of the game's development team pushed for this to be a part of Hogwarts Legacy.

It remains to be seen how the controversy surrounding Rowling will fare in the future. Fans will hope it does not adversely affect the upcoming wizarding world RPG. The developers have poured years of hard work into creating the title and, as reported, an inclusive immersive game world.

