How much has JK Rowling contributed to Hogwarts Legacy? Relationship with game explored

Players are impatiently counting the days till Holiday 2022, when Hogwarts Legacy is slated to finally release. The wait for the game has been long, and fans have had to go for significant periods of time with no new information from the developers. For now, they are poring over each frame of the recently revealed gameplay trailer, discussing possibilities, and speculating story-bits.

The other side of the conversation regarding Hogwarts Legacy has been revolving around the principal author of the world it is based on. The controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling have long spilt into various media products that have adapted her stories.

Similarly, one of the burning questions for many has been how involved Rowling has been in the development of the upcoming wizarding RPG.

Hogwarts Legacy is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, according to WB Games

WB Games had anticipated the conversations surrounding Rowling's alleged transphobic stance to affect discussions about Hogwarts Legacy. The game was further embroiled in controversy when the project's lead designer had to quit for having earlier posted videos showcasing GamerGate sympathies.

The official website of the title states the following regarding the matter:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Harry Potter RPG @Hogwarts_Legacy FAQ's for Hogwarts Legacy! JK Rowling confirmed to have no involvement with the game FAQ's for Hogwarts Legacy! JK Rowling confirmed to have no involvement with the game https://t.co/VoUiuizT0f

This is a much more nuanced and detailed response from what it was earlier, which was:

"J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Once Rowling's problematic notions regarding one of society's most vulnerable communities became apparent, a number of erstwhile fans of her and her writing were shocked. For them, the world of Harry Potter signified a place of not only magic and wonder but also of love, diversity and acceptance.

For many, the author's remarks and the continuing defense of her opinions have snatched away the respite that that world offered. Thus, it is imperative for these players to learn how much Rowling is involved in the making of the game, if at all.

Potterheads have been waiting for a long time for a fully-fleshed-out RPG experience in the wizarding world. The option of attending Hogwarts, casting spells, brewing potions, and interacting with countless magical beasts has been a childhood dream. They did not wish for it to be affected by the problematic notions of the author.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

The developers have also tried to make the gameworld a bit more inclusive. It has been reported that Hogwarts Legacy will feature the option of transgender character creation for players to customize. One will surely hope that this is not mere tokenism but something properly implemented across the breadth of the title.

