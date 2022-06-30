How does the third mod slot in Outriders Worldslayer work?

Outriders Worldslayer is a new expansion for the 2021 co-op third-person shooter by Bulletstorm and Painkiller developers People Can Fly. While the game had some messy issues on launch, the latest Square Enix franchise has received a ton of new content.

Players who have already beaten the main game's story mode will be excited to find a ton of new endgame content. Worldslayer adds more than a second campaign and features plenty of new interesting gameplay details. One of the most notable changes is how legendary weapons are handled. Here's everything players need to know about the third mod slot in Apocalypse Weapons.

Outriders Worldslayer introduces Apocalypse Weapons with a third mod slot

Outriders Worldslayer is built for players who have progressed beyond the game's main campaign and are now enjoying the post-game content. The primary purpose of the expansion is to introduce even more challenges and powerful weapons.

Like the original game's Challenge Levels, the new update introduces Apocalypse Levels. These new optional difficulty levels will reward players with incredible new weaponry to take on additional challenges. Apocalypse Items have a variety of new features, which make them more powerful and sometimes less useful.

The third mod slot is the most notable thing about the new Apocalypse Items. Weapons and armor in the game typically only have two mod slots, one of which can be selected and the other fixed.

The third mod slot is randomly assigned from a small, specialized group of options. Most of these options are great, but players have no say in which one they get. The mods that go into the third slot are still ranked by the typical tier system. Players have a chance of earning an excellent tier-three mod that will make the weapon or armor set far better.

Since the Apocalypse Items are inherently enhanced Epic or Legendary items, the third mod is a reward. It works similarly to weapon pulls in Destiny 2, where good luck can grant a player the perfect killing tool.

Outriders Worldslayer: The downside of the third mod slot

Outriders Worldslayer introduces another element of random probability into a game that's all about picking loadouts. While the third mod slot is an add-on designed to make new weapons more powerful, it introduces interesting new issues.

The massive number of new options in the expansion opens the door to tons of new builds. Hoping to get a tier-three mod that also suits the player's style is a tall order.

Players need to dive into the Apocalypse Levels and hope for the best, but any add-on is likely an improvement. Even if the third mod comes in handy once every dozen fire-fights, it's still better to have it. It may not always be the best-case scenario, but players can always try for a new one through more challenges.

Outriders Worldslayer isn't trying to fix the elements of the original game that struggled, but rather serving as an expansion that adds more to the experience. The third mod slot is a random benefit, but there's a chance it'll be just what the player is looking for.

