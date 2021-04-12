Like most looter shooter titles, it takes players a while before figuring out mods, especially when it comes to understanding Weapon Mods in Outriders. Players will be able to attach any Weapon Mods in Outriders, as, unlike armor mods, they are not class-specific in nature.

Just as armor mods can enhance the defensive capabilities of players in-game, Weapon Mods in Outriders can help players bring some serious firepower to engagements.

Heads up, the Golem Rising weapon mod in Outriders is OP. I'll probably record something later to show it off. I've got it on the legendary Golem's Limb and it makes you invincible. I'm clearing expeditions w/o taking any damage. pic.twitter.com/gO9JKE4QD9 — Jeffrey Lerman (@Snakester95) April 4, 2021

Some provide better stats, while others can decrease the class' skill cooldown, or better yet, offer additional uses for the skill. While players can indeed choose to play without mods, using them yields major benefits. Without much ado, here are the top 10 tier 3 Weapon Mods in Outriders.

Top 10 must-have Tier 3 Weapon Mods in Outriders

#1 - Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic on enemies within a 5-meter radius.

#2 - Ultimate Burning Bullets: Shots inflict burn status on enemies.

#3 - Embalmer's Rage: Following a kill shot, for five seconds all shots will be critical shots

#4 - Ultimate Stiffening Shots: inflict Slow status on enemies.

Advertisement

#5 - Fortress - Receive up to 43% damage bonus based on Armor.

#6 - Killing Spree - Killing shots increases the damage by 30% for the weapon for 30 seconds. Stackable up to 5 kills and bonuses will deteriorate over time.

#7 - Life and Death - Killing shots create a blast that restores 33% of Health to players.

#8 - Sandstorm - Shots conjure a sandstorm that deals damage over time.

#9 - Ultimate Bleeding Bullets - Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies.

#10 - Moaning Winds - Reloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing damage to enemies in a range of 8 meters. Cooldown of 2 seconds. This mod is great for Devastators.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How to obtain Weapon Mods in Outriders

Tier 3 Weapon Mods in Outriders can only be acquired by dismantling legendary weapons. Once players reach a substantial level, farming legendaries from expeditions, elite enemies, and bosses should be the primary goal.

The Twisted Rounds Trickster skill combined with the weapon mod “Perpetuum Mobile” is sooo OP & I love it! @Outriders #Outriders



I’ll be streaming later tonight over on @Twitch, as we grind to World Tier 15!



See y’all tonight 💪🏾😤https://t.co/EvmU2AuwSB pic.twitter.com/vfvkFtUAs9 — AceOfAllTrades (@GamerFlex_) April 7, 2021

While obtaining legendary gear to dismantle may prove difficult, and take a lot of time, dismantling it for tier 3 weapon mods, will allow players to bring devastating firepower to the battlefield.

Advertisement