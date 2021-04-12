Class Points in Outriders: How does it work and what is the Max class points

Like most looter/shoot game titles, earning class points in Outriders is a big deal. Players can improve their character using class points to get the edge in battle. Class points not only add passive bonuses but can buff skills as well.

Class points in Outriders can be put into certain branches of the class tree, which will allow players to better adapt and function according to certain situations.

This class tree is just ridiculous. I don't even get 1 skill point per level. I've gotten 11 points over 19 levels, so I don't even quite understand the ratio. I think I got the first at level 5?

But I have no idea how much of this I'll be able to fill out. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/yWzQCNvhiD — Rita Wulf (@Varewulf) April 4, 2021

Players can even branch out and select multiple class paths that suit the playstyle. However, it's always a good idea for players to choose one branch of the class tree and go down the corresponding branch during the initial playthrough.

Once players are familiar with builds and can understand the intricate details of the class system, they can start experimenting with class points to find the best build for the desired play style.

If anything, Outriders has done an EXCELLENT job of making me want to try each class. Titan and Warlock don't appeal to me like hunter does, but I could fuck with any of these classes. Excited to play soon. 👀👀 https://t.co/kIloZuj0pj — 🍜 Chef Salty 🍜 (@ThatSaltyFry) April 4, 2021

Classes are divided into three main categories, each focusing on a different primary aspect, such as:

Weapon Damage - Increased armor-piercing, increased critical damage, etc

Survivability - Increased resistance, increased health, etc

Anomaly Power - Increased anamoly power, decreased cooldowns, etc

Understanding how class points work and using them in conjunction with skills and gear will make all the difference between leveling up quickly and not being able to kill enemies fast.

This guide will discuss the basics of class points, how they function, and what is the max number of class points a player can earn in-game.

Advertisement

How do Class Points in Outriders work, and what are the Max class points players can obtain?

To earn Class Points in Outriders. players will need to level up their character. Players can gain experience by filling up the blue experience bar above the World Tier. Players will earn Class Points in Outriders every time they level up.

Experience can be gained by killing enemies and completing quests. Keep in mind that higher World Tiers will not determine how much experience players will earn as it only affects the quality and rarity of loot drops.

Players can earn a total of 20 class points in Outriders, with the final point awarded to players at level 30 (which is currently the level cap).

Due to this, not all class skills can be selected. However, the class tree can be reset at any time, and class points can be re-assigned. This comes in handy for players wanting to experiment with different class abilities and playstyles.

Also Read: Complete details for Outriders Legendary Armor sets for each class