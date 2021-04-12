Outriders Devastator class guide: Subclass and basic beginners tips

Outriders Devastator is a tanky class, which is best suited for players looking for close-range and defensive combat. The primary role is to disrupt and protect the team during fights. Besides protecting, Devastators also come with high damage crowd control abilities.

The Devastator class specializes in earth manipulation abilities like kinetic and seismic powers. While the best build will depend on the player's style, mission type, and team loadout, a few builds for Outriders Devastator are better than others in certain situations.

#Outriders Skills Guide: Gravity Jump



⚔️Class: [Devastator]

⚔️Keywords: Kinetic, Interrupt

⚔️Skill Effect: Jump into the air and drop on a target, damaging and knocking back all nearby enemies.



➡️ https://t.co/QwM4uZXNQW@Outriders @PCFPeopleCanFly pic.twitter.com/bDMkFkQipn — Fextralife (@Fextralife) March 7, 2021

There are three different subclasses players can work towards as an Outriders Devastator: Warden, Vanquisher, and Seismic Shifter.

Outriders Devastator subclass builds

As a Warden, players should invest in protection ability cooldowns and focus on team buffs. Using the Warden build, players will be tasked with protecting squadmates and providing buffs throughout, along with engagement.

While this build may not be the most entertaining, the ability to protect teammates and soak up damage is vital for long-drawn-out firefights.

This is the Warden Devastator Class I am running in @Outriders My character is EXTREMLY TANKY I do give up Damage for Survivability but with the right Mods Tremor and Grav Leap Constantly Heal Me and Golem adds protection for Those OH SHIT moments. pic.twitter.com/4s6SfB4Dkv — Scotty Devlin (@MysticSasquatch) April 7, 2021

The Vanquisher focuses on buffs that improve weapon damage, and the skill tree includes perks in critical hits and close-range combat. This build is perfect for players looking to deal high damage while playing as an Outriders Devastator during expeditions.

Tankiest build I've put together. Skills: Tremor and Gravity Leap for Heals and CC, Golem for Protection and Dps buff. Running Vanquisher Devastator. (Ignore that lvl9 gold sidearm...) #PS5Share, #OUTRIDERS pic.twitter.com/bsF49wcuvm — Megiddo Caster, Az (@Azmaticz) April 6, 2021

Playing an Outriders devastator and going down the Seismic Shifter tree increases the damage of the anomaly power. This build primarily focuses on the damage output of abilities, increasing the duration of bleed status effect and getting increased amour from the anomaly's power.

Owing to the fact that the Outriders Devastator class heals by being near slain enemies, having a melee skill that inflicts bleed is always useful.

0.8 second cool down on Boulder dash. ZERO POINT EIGHT.



Death proof legendary set bonus paired with Primal Rage mod gets you there. Fully modded the rest of my gear for Boulderdash and mostly followed the Seismic Shifter branch to become a Devastator powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/RrKknXQylp — TheHunterWild on #Outriders (@TheHunterWildTV) April 8, 2021

Now that the basic subclasses have been understood, it's time to move on to some basic tips for beginners.

Basic tips for beginners

Outriders Devastator is a tank in a true sense. The class can go toe to toe with enemies at close range and take a good amount of punishment. Although the class cannot deal much damage, it can excel at taking a beating and providing buffs to teammates.

I love @Outriders honestly so much fun ... deffo gets harder and challenging but its so good what class did you pic? Im went with devastator 😅 as me tank 😅 pic.twitter.com/fNwuqmXHzd — NickletonPvP (@NickletonPvP) April 5, 2021

While other classes get skills to enhance weapon rounds, an Outriders Devastator has no access to such skills. The best way to take down an enemy will be to weaken it before charging in for the final melee takedown.

The Outriders Devastator class is perhaps the most gear-dependent class out there. Owing to the low damage, being able to get good gear, either by looting or crafting, will make a lot of difference during engagements.

Full Deathproof Set Bonus: Reduce the cooldown of Boulderdash skill by 90% pic.twitter.com/ptfDVhOcZg — Outriders (@Outriders) January 27, 2021

Since Devastators need to stay close to the engagement, a good shotgun should be the weapon of choice for delivering the most damage. While the Devastator has the role of a tank, it's a good idea to focus on skills that help offensive capabilities rather than defensive, as the class is already tanky and hard to take down.

