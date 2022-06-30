How do Apocalypse Tiers work in Outriders Worldslayer?

Outriders Worldslayer is a brand new update that delivers a fresh difficulty system known as Apocalypse Tiers. The concept of Apocalypse Tiers is similar to the base game's Challenge Tiers. As players move through the Apocalypse Tiers, they'll find more formidable enemies and much better loot.

However, not everything is the same compared to the Challenge Tiers. Trying out a higher difficulty level is the only way to get the new Apocalypse Tier loot, and it is only obtainable through these drops. Here's everything players need to know about Apocalypse Tiers in the game.

How Apocalypse Tiers work in Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders Worldslayer brings new enemies and new ways to level up (Image via People Can Fly)

All players, whether they own the base game or Outriders Worldslayer, will have access to the update with Apocalypse Tiers. It scales the difficulty and rewards for every activity.

Tier 1 is where players begin, providing no extra challenges or loot modifiers. Those who set the difficulty level to the highest available Apocalypse Tier will be able to progress and face mightier foes who provide better gear.

Those who want the full experience of Apocalypse Tiers in Outriders Worldslayer will need to purchase the content upgrade. The base game has a Tier cap of 15, while the upgrade goes all the way to Tier 40.

Apocalypse Tiers also determine a player's available item level. Players can't wear gear that surpasses their item level, so grinding through the Tiers will allow for better weapons and armor.

Apocalypse Tier 15 gives players an equipable item level of 50. At the highest Tier(40), the equipable item level increases to 75. The best items in Outriders can be worn at that point.

Apocalypse Tier rewards

A look at the Apocalypse Tiers in Outriders Worldslayer (Image via People Can Fly)

Gaining XP from slaying the opposition in Outriders will go towards leveling up Apocalypse Tiers. Once a new Tier is reached, the game will shift its difficulty level automatically. Players can change the Tier they are playing on at any time.

All game types are affected, and those who have reached certain Challenge Tiers in the main game will be given the equivalent Apocalypse Tier in the new update.

This may set players up for big rewards early on in their Outriders Worldslayer playthrough. Some of the rewards will already be earned, and players can expect many more:

A higher chance for Legendary and Apocalypse loot at higher Tiers

More difficult enemies at higher Tiers

Max Health

Character buffs

Cooldown Reduction

Life Leech

Status Power

Healing Received

Players can hover over any Apocalypse Tier, whether unlocked or not, to see its full rewards and what it offers in terms of difficulty changes and potential buffs.

Although the upcoming rewards might be worth the risk, it is recommended that players stay at a certain Apocalypse Tier if they are struggling with some of the higher ones as they take on the DLC.

Perishing in battle will see Outriders Worldslayer players lose XP from their Apocalypse Tiers. Dying enough times will see the Tiers regress and remove any rewards that were earned until the Tier is reached again.

