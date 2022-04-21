Outriders Worldslayer DLC: Release date, new story campaign, and more

With the arrival of Outriders Worldslayer, Square Enix and developers People Can Fly will hope to create a redemption arc worth discussing. The ambitious looter shooter's release has barely gone as planned as bugs and glitches have wreaked havoc.

It won't be a lie to say that the game has potential, but it has suffered tremendously from a botchy launch that has marred its reputation. However, as the developers continue to work, the upcoming Worldslayer DLC will revamp the game.

Many fans expected Outriders to be successful along the lines of games like Destiny 2 and Warframe. Some even felt that Square Enix's product might rise as a potential competitor, but the reality has been quite different.

However, the Outriders Worldslayer update has several additions that could change the game's nature. The developers have already given out important information about what gamers should expect.

Outriders Worldslayer DLC is set to revamp the game

Earlier in the evening, the developers informed all their plans about the upcoming expansion in the game's unofficial subreddit. Tons of content will delight older and potentially new players.

Outriders Worldslayer is set for release on June 30, and the developers have already announced a couple of beta testing periods. Based on the additional information revealed, there could be plenty to draw the players' attention.

Worldslayer update is set to bring a brand new story campaign which will be standalone. Anyone can jump into it even without completing the main campaign. There are new enemies. Players will have to combat a new archnemesis in the form of Ereshkigal. More enemy variants will be found across new locations, which players will get to explore.

Outriders Worldslayer also brings a separate class customization system over the already existing one in the game, Called the PAX three. This will allow players to tinker more on the class option trees they can presently enjoy in Outriders.

A looter-shooter is nothing if there is nothing to loot. Outriders Worldslayer will have the same formula by which players can earn everything in the game by just playing. There will be legendary armor and other gear sets that players will be able to find and equip in-game.

There will be new endgame modes and changes to the existing system to keep players engaged for a long time. The Worldslayer update will have its dedicated endgame, separate from the existing ones. Aside from it, players will get to enjoy the new ascension system.

Ascension levels will build slowly as players continue throughout the game. It will gradually increase as players kill enemies and reward them with ascension points. These points will then be usable to players to increase their skills - Brutality, Endurance, Prowess, or Anomaly.

According to the developers, there will be 200 ascension levels, and it will take a long time to reach the highest levels.

The new apocalypse system will allow players to customize more with difficulty levels and potential rewards. This will allow players to adjust their existing difficulty tiers for greater rewards. There will also be a third mod slot with the Outriders Worldslayer DLC.

The next few weeks will see a couple of beta testing periods, as have been informed by the developers. It will be interesting to see what the fans' reception will be like once the DLC launches. It has been priced at $40, so it is not exactly on the lower side. A more important topic will be whether the DLC can revive the players' interests.

