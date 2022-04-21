What is the first DLC for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will certainly have their work cut out for them. With so many places to explore, quests to complete, and a Dragon Lord to take down, players will be busy for a while.

However, players will soon get their hands on the first of four DLCs that will be available for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The DLC, called Coiled Captors, will feature the Naga race in the game.

What is the first DLC available for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

The exciting new DLC will be released on April 21 at 9:30 AM PDT. Players who have the Season Pass can get their hands on it as soon as it is released.

For those who are interested in getting the DLC and do not yet own the Season Pass, players can still purchase it and gain access to Coiled Captors as well as three more DLCs that are coming in the future:

Glutton's Gamble

Molten Mirrors

Shattering Spectreglass

The DLC will bring a special frozen dungeon into the world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The new Coiled Captors DLC brings with it a special frozen dungeon, where players will face off against tons of Coiled enemies, including a special boss, an Old God named Chums.

This boss will evolve as players defeat it each week, growing stronger each time. There are four forms in total, allowing players to get a different experience each time they defeat the mighty Chums.

Besides a new dungeon, players will gain some new loot as well

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can explore an all new dungeon in Coiled Captors (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players can claim plenty of new items, such as new weapons, gear and cosmetics to update their characters with a fresh look. There is a new loot system in place for the DLC called the Wheel of Fate, which is located in Dreamveil Overlook.

Players will collect Lost Souls by defeating enemies inside the new DLC and can spend these Lost Souls by spinning the wheel to earn loot.

Players can access the new DLC through Vesper's Mirrors of Mystery

Players can access Coiled Captors by making their way into Dreamveil Overlook, where they will be able to participate in Vesper's Mirrors of Mystery. This special access point will gain more Mirrors as more DLCs are added to the game.

Players will undoubtedly face a challenge, as dying to Chum at the end of the dungeon even once means getting kicked out and restarting the whole thing.

