How to defeat the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Bosses of every shape and size are a staple of the Borderlands series, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands continues the tradition.

If players want to bring home sweet loot and beat the game, they’ll have to face off against a boss called the Dragon Lord and successfully beat him. However, it won’t be easy.

The Dragon Lord is equipped with an incredibly long list of abilities, multiple phases, and a terrifying dragon that players will also be expected to defeat.

What the Dragon Lord can do and how to defeat him in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Like many bosses in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Dragon Lord has multiple phases. You’ll quickly notice that he has three health bars: Ward, Armor, and Health (in order from top to bottom).

Each of these health bars has a weakness to a specific element:

Ward : Weak to Lightning

: Weak to Lightning Armor : Weak to Poison

: Weak to Poison Health: Weak to Fire

Before facing the Dragon Lord, you must consider your player level. It shouldn't necessarily be at max level. In fact, it’s best if it isn’t. The Dragon Lord only gets tougher the higher the player’s level is.

Upon initiating the fight, the Dragon Lord will employ multiple spells: fireballs, lightning bolts, arcs of purple energy, and poisonous blasts.

The last two are AOEs and should be avoided. Duck under the purple energy and jump over the poisonous blasts. Also, don’t touch the ice walls. Any zombies you see can be killed or saved for a Death Save.

The Dragon Lord has several summons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Both the skeletal arms and wyverns can knock players out of the arena, so stay in the center. The winged flying specters are the worst. If they aren’t killed immediately, they’ll regenerate the Dragon Lord’s Ward.

Should you witness the Dragon Lord fiddling with one of the purple crystals in the arena, destroy them with Poison-based weapons. These cause the arena to glow purple and deal damage continuously. There are four of them around the arena, which are also useful as cover.

After his Ward is broken, the Dragon Lord will ascend to the skies. Most of his attacks will remain, though a few others will be added.

Wyverns, for example, will spawn frequently during Phase 2. The most dangerous of his new attacks are the purple swords that appear. They can knock players out of the arena, so stay in the center as much as possible.

Once his Armor is broken, Phase 3 begins. This phase introduces Bernadette, his dragon, to the fight. The pillars in the arena can be used as cover against Bernadette’s flame breath.

Most importantly, Bernadette and the Dragon Lord tether to one another. This makes him immune to damage until Bernadette takes enough damage to break the tether. Rinse and repeat until the Dragon Lord is dead.

Don’t forget that the loot the Dragon Lord drops is only half of the reward. There are also eight chests ready to be opened in the hole at the center.

With the Dragon Lord defeated, the Chaos Chamber will also open in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh