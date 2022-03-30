Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: How to unlock Chaos Chamber's secret bosses

After completing the main scenario for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the endgame content appears in the form of the Chaos Chamber. It has players essentially going through random dungeons against challenging bosses. It’s also a place where players can find incredible loot.

However, the Chaos Chamber also features some secret bosses that can be unlocked by activating a specific set of runes in a particular order. Doing so gives players access to a portal leading to incredible and difficult bosses.

Collecting 3 Runes unlocks secret bosses in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands’ Chaos Chamber

It’s important to get the runes in order, and to start, head to the Chaos Chamber and choose the “Featured Run from the Dragon Lord” when activating a run. This will allow players to run dungeons that feature hidden runes. There are three runes in total, each activating a specific boss.

In the Featured Run, the first rune will appear in the first combat of the run. Defeat the enemies and run to the Dragon Lord, who stands in the middle of the arena. Then turn around and look for the yellow glowing rune on the stairs. Activating it releases a beam of light that touches a spinning rock.

The yellow rune must be activated first (Image via Gearbox Software)

Shoot it until it explodes, and this reveals another rune. Shoot that rune until it explodes, then move on. In the 7th combat encounter, the next rune is revealed. Left of the Loot Die that shows up after winning, there will be a green rune on the wall in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Activate it, follow the light, and jump on the mushroom when it fully forms. This spits out spores, and players shoot the one that is purple, and repeat this for each spore that turns purple as they fall. There will be three sets of these. Succeeding creates another rune, and this also needs to be shot.

After shooting the purple spores, the green rune appears for players (Image via Gearbox Software)

Move on to the Dragon Lord, defeat him, and then head to a Normal Run. The blue rune can appear near the exit portals of these runs. Players will follow the trail after activating it to spawn three ice orbs with ice under them. The trail then goes to the other side of the room, where a blob of water awaits.

Players need to stand in the pool of ice, wait for an orb to form, and take it to the blob of water. When it arrives, shoot the orb and this will activate a boss fight. The portal for hidden bosses can appear in a Featured Run after Dragon Lord or the boss of a Normal Run.

The blue rune comes from Normal Runs, so keep an eye out (Image via Gearbox Software)

Break the Loot Die at the end of the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands encounter, and if the player activates all three runes correctly, two portals will appear at the end - enter the Red One. This leads the player to Tiny Tina, as The Maker. She points out that the player has found a place they shouldn’t have, and then the bosses appear.

What are the Secret Bosses in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Three bosses need to be fought one after another, each with their own strategies to defeat them. Each is challenging and will utilize the mechanics that the player used when unlocking the runes.

Three Secret Bosses:

Barkenstein, Keeper of Nature

Bunnidhogg, Keeper of the Sands

Gloopathoth, Keeper of the Abyss

The first is Barkenstein, Keeper of Nature, from the green rune. This boss will spawn purple spores, and the player needs to shoot as many as possible, which creates poison clouds.

Players will need to shoot the boss' limbs as it is about to hit, and this will create a glowing rune. Shooting that will stagger the boss and give an opportunity to really lay in the damage.

Next in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Bunnidhogg, Keeper of the Sands, from the yellow rune. It uses a searchlight that moves around the arena, causing blindness if in the open. Players need to hide behind stones that don't decay over time.

Destroying the yellow rune above Bunnidhogg can also stagger it and prevent this attack. The final battle is Gloopathoth, Keeper of the Abyss from the blue rune. Much like the unlock for the fight, the player runs to water blobs when ice orbs appear. Destroying the ice orbs on the water blobs staggers Gloopathoth, giving an opening to attack here as well. He can also spawn fire orbs, but these need to be avoided.

By completing the above steps, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can challenge themselves to some intense post-game bosses by entering the Chaos Chamber and unlocking the runes in order.

Edited by R. Elahi