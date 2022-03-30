How to use Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Like past Borderlands titles, the spinoff game that goes by the name Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is packed with loot for players to find. On top of the rich build diversity in the game, Gearbox Software introduced a new item effect: enchantments. They’re essentially anointments, but on a smaller scale. Additionally, another currency has also been added to the game: Moon Orbs.

The two are intrinsically linked to one another in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Once players reach the end of the game, enchantments and Moon Orbs are far more essential for reaching the upper echelons of power.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: where to use Moon Orbs

The sole purpose of Moon Orbs is to exchange them for enchantments. There’s a small crafting station in Brighthoof Castle, where the blacksmiths are, which acts as your point of interest. Simply walk up to the machine, pick an item to enchant, and you will have enchanted the item.

However, before you can start enchanting, the main quest for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has to be completed. This requires defeating the Dragon Lord, after which you can return to Brighthoof Castle where the aforementioned machine is available.

Where to earn Moon Orbs

For players in the early stages of their journey, earning Moon Orbs is a relatively rare occurrence. A few can be picked up from bosses and a handful from completing quests. However, the majority of Moon Orbs you will collect over the course of the game will be from Chaos Chambers.

Like the ability to swap enchantments on gear, Chaos Chambers aren’t available from the start. The same requirements are necessary to unlock Chaos Chambers: beat the campaign. Hopping into a Chaos Chamber, thankfully, can be done at any time and as many times as you want, and even with friends.

This is because a Chaos Chamber is completely random. It spawns waves of randomized enemies, not to mention different environments as well. The fun part through is all that is the loot players will have the opportunity to gain. Completing a Chaos Chamber also rewards Moon Orbs. There are four modes available for Chaos Chambers: Normal, Featured, Extended, and Chaos Trials.

These modes alter the way Chaos Chambers unfolds. Arguably, the most useful mode is Chaos Trials that, when completed, increases the number of Chaos Levels you have. Chaos Levels can increase the difficulty of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but in return, you have a higher chance of obtaining better loot, more Moon Orbs, and experience, among other percentile bonuses.

Edited by Mayank Shete