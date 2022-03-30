How to level up fast in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players need to level up in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to be able to beat the toughest of enemies.

Unfortunately, in an action-roleplaying game like the Borderlands spin-off, players might feel the grinding toll sooner rather than later. In that case, it helps to know how to level up quickly.

Higher-level bosses drop better loot, so many players want to reach the upper levels in order to be able to take them out as soon as possible.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Three ways to level up fast in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are three surefire ways to level up quickly in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. They require a bit of patience and grinding but are well worth the effort.

1) Shrine of Grindanna

The Shrine of Grindanna can be put together for an XP boost (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Shrine of Grindanna grants a permanent experience boost. Players can activate it in the Overworld after the second class is unlocked. Every single thing that grants experience will provide more once it is activated.

There are four pieces that players will have to find and put together to activate the Shrine of Grindanna. When all the pieces are gathered, players can interact with the shrine to boost their XP by 10% forever.

2) Chaos Chamber

The Chaos Chamber has many dungeons to conquer (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Chaos Chamber is unlocked after players have completed the main story of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This is where various dungeons can be conquered across difficulty levels.

Each level of difficulty provides different rewards, from loot and gear to experience. With the Shrine of Grindanna active, defeating the enemies within these dungeons will grant quite a bit of experience.

Players can repeat the dungeons found in the Chaos Chamber as many times as they would like. This makes for a good farming system that will see them level up rather quickly.

3) Boss farming

Boss battles are a great source of XP in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Farming bosses may be the easiest way to gain experience and level up in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. After defeating a boss, players can exit the game, reload the save, and enter the boss arena again.

The boss will be alive once more and can be defeated all over again using the same method. Higher-level bosses can be farmed for ultra-power Legendary loot and hordes of experience points.

