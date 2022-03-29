5 best ways to get more legendary items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands released on March 25, and players are busy exploring the Overworld, doing quests, and collecting loot. When it comes to looting in the game, Gearbox's latest release inherits the best elements from previous Borderlands games.

There is an incredible amount of weapons and equipment to be obtained. Each item has a rarity, and the most special ones are certainly legendary items. While there is no sure-shot way to obtain one, players can do certain things to improve their chances.

Legendary items are the rarest ones in the game, but it's not just the rarity that adds value. These items come with unique effects that allow players to alter their gaming experience.

Some of these effects make a few legendary weapons and equipment highly potent in the game. Hence, players should aim to improve their chances of getting one in the game.

Five ways to improve a player's luck for legendary items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

5) Play the game

It may sound very basic, but it's indeed the most important thing to do. As players explore the land and complete quests, they will gain experience. They will also get a lot of rewards as a loot drop from combating the enemies.

Most straightforward enemies are easy to kill and may not reward anything substantial. More challenging enemies and bosses are more difficult to kill, but the rewards make them worth the effort.

Another thing leveling up does is increase loot luck. Higher loot luck increases the player's chances of getting legendary items. The increase in loot luck from leveling up is also permanent. So the more players play and level up, the greater their chances of finding something valuable.

4) Golden Dice and Luck Shrine

Both Golden Dice and Luck Shrine have to do with loot luck. More than 200 Golden Dice are spread all over the game's world. Every time a player finds a Golden Dice, there's a minor boost in loot luck. Since there are so many Dice, getting even a handful of them can be a significant boost.

The Luck Shrine is found outside Karnok's Wall and will need four pieces to be completed. Upon completion, it permanently increases the loot luck of the player and helps to increase the chances of a legendary weapon.

3) Chaos Level and Myth Ranks

Both Chaos Level and Myth Ranks are endgame content that is unlocked at a later stage in the game. Myth Ranks are a set of sub-skillets that can change different attributes. Among these attributes is the option to increase loot luck to get better rewards.

Chaos Levels in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands work similarly to Mayhem Levels in Borderlands 3. Players can repeatedly farm the Chaos chambers. In addition, the settings of every run can be tweaked with a higher difficulty dropping better rewards.

2) SHIFT Codes

SHIFT codes work differently than the points mentioned above and have no relationship with loot luck. Gearbox gives out these codes to keep the players engaged. The codes are available from time to time, and each code comes with a specific expiry period. Players have to redeem these codes within the given period to earn rewards.

The SHIFT codes give out keys that open loot boxes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. These loots can range from weapons to cosmetics. The best part about these loots is their cost since players get them for free. With some luck, players can even obtain legendary items from these loots.

However, there are no guaranteed legendaries, so players will have to hope for the best. As mentioned before, SHIFT codes are just bonus attempts at getting something valuable.

1) Farming the bosses

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers a variety of bosses available for players. Fighting and killing the bosses won't be an easy task, especially if the difficulty level chosen by the players is high. However, taking on the challenges is worth it because of what players could get in return.

Due to the added difficulty, the possible loot coming the player's way is high in rarity and volume. As soon as they finish off a boss in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the rewards shower on them.

The chances of finding legendary items significantly increase when players take on a boss. What's even better is that players can repeat the process to get more and better rewards. While this can make the process tedious, it can be rewarding if players obtain a legendary item.

