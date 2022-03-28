How to trade in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a game that posts endless piles of Legendary Loot for players to collect. From spells, guns, rings, and more, players will be farming bosses and enemies to get the exact items they want in this Borderlands spin-off Looter Shooter.

One of the best ways to get gear is by trading for it, but the game is not clear on how to do so. Here is how players can trade gear in-game.

How players can trade with each other in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are a few different loot settings in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Players can let everyone get their own loot or let it be a free-for-all of loot grabbing.

Regardless, sometimes other players may have the items a player needs, or maybe a player wants gold for their hard-earned items. Either way, players are able to trade both weapons and gold in-game.

Beginning a trade

The first thing players will need to do is be in a co-op game with another player. Once combat has slowed, and players are no longer being pummeled by skeletons, they should approach one another.

Upon doing so, they will see a prompt for a trade. The trade window can then be opened up by holding down the button associated with the trade prompt on the screen.

Inside the trading window

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands lets players trade powerful weapons to make their quest easier (Image via Legacy Gaming/YouTube)

Once players have opened a trade with one another, they will see that there are empty boxes available. Players can then select one of these empty boxes. This will let them go into their inventory and select an item for them to offer for a trade.

The player they are trading with can also offer their own items or gold as well. Once a player is satisfied with the offer, they can hit the accept button to trade.

Players can also just sell their items for gold

Trading other players' items for gold can fetch a higher price than selling to one of the vending machines in-game. Sometimes, players will discover highly sought-after items that can net them a bunch of gold from other players.

Players can trade gold with one another by selecting the bottom option on the trade screen with the gold coin and then inputting their offer into the window.

Trading is a great way to obtain gear

Trading an item to another player for gold is a great way to quickly acquire money in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

As players make their way through the game, they will need to acquire better and better gear. Vending machines can be a great method of obtaining gear in between the drops, but they can be costly and don't always offer the best items.

Trading with other players can help get better items, such as super rare legendary drops, as other players outgrow them and find better gear.

Edited by Danyal Arabi