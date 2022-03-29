"The Dragonlord is the best character Gearbox has created": Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' players are loving the new antagonist

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has already received an ovation from fans who love the fantasy-based FPS. The game is a spinoff from the main series and inherits a lot of great things from the Borderlands games.

The most exciting part is sure to be the weapons and equipment available all over the game. However, every game needs a strong villain, and it appears that the latest Tiny Tina game may have created a perfect one. Although it's still early days, fans are hailing Dragonlord as the game's villain.

The Borderlands games have already created an iconic villain in the form of Handsome Jack. Unfortunately, one often mistakes the cartoonish settings of the game as they think that there are not enough evil intentions. They couldn't have been further from the truth, and it seems Tiny Tina's Wonderlands may have created a worthy descendant to Handsome Jack.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands fans love the Dragonlord as the main villain

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released on March 25, and players are yet to complete the game. However, that hasn't stopped players from admiring the character of the Dragonlord, who serves as the main villain.

One player stated that they feel the Dragonlord has been an excellent introduction, and Will Arnett has been a great casting. The player added that they would love to see the villain appear in a future sequel.

Another Reddit user believes that Will Arnett adds a lot of personality to the character. The user also stated some of the other excellent works of the actor.

It appears that Dragonlord is considerate and creates job opportunities for the goblins in the game.

Such is the character's dynamism that one user is even enjoying his chatty nature.

Another Reddit user is finding this villain better than the ones in the previous games. They believe that the Dragonlord should have more screentime.

Handsome Jack is considered to be an iconic villain in the gaming world. To the credit of Dragonlord, players are finding parallels in quality.

The feeling of the main post owner was supported by another player who finished Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

It remains to be seen what the sentiments over Dragonlord will be once more players start completing the game. Emulating somebody like Handsome Jack will be an excellent achievement for Dragonlord and Gearbox. The positive reception of the character could result in the villain finding its way in future Borderlands games.

