5 best looter shooter games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

It is fair to state that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is one of the most anticipated looter shooter games of 2022. The title will be the successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep and is set to be released on March 25. The game aims to bring a table-top role-playing gaming experience to its potent loot shooter formula.

Looter shooter games are a perfect mix of fast-paced modern FPS games with RPG grinding for upgrades and rewards. Eliminating enemies and vacuuming up all valuables to enhance their characters is what makes it so appealing to gamers.

Top looter shooter games to play like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

That satisfying feeling after killing an enemy and looting all their collectibles to customize and upgrade one's own weapons and gear is something that is craved by many gamers. Additionally, the massive amount of customization that players can make on their characters as well as their weapons adds a personal touch to the game, certainly making it more engaging and interesting.

Here are some of the best looter shooter games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that players should definitely try out:

5) Warframe

Developer:- Digital Extremes

Platform:- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

Warframe is a third-person action RPG developed by Digital Extremes and was first released in 2013 as an online multiplayer game. Players need to beat genetically augmented creatures by taking on the role of a 'space ninja.'

However, unlike ninjas, players will be able to perform various special abilities during combat to knock off their enemies. This includes enhanced stealth, freezing time, and the ability to extract damage from enemies to deal bonus damage in return.

The fast-paced gameplay and interesting storyline makes it an absolute no-brainer choice for players who are into looter shooter games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

4) Borderlands 3

Developer:- Gearbox Software

Platform:- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

Borderlands 3 is definitely one of the most popular in the looter shooter genre. The iconic game marks the fourth entry in the Borderlands series and follows the excellent storyline of Borderlands 2.

The game shines with its engaging combat mechanics and offers a wide range of weapons to choose from. Players get the choice of either playing alone or in groups of up to four people and take on various missions to gain experience points.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands fans will feel right at home with the progressive gunplay and exceptional visuals that Borderlands 3 offers.

3) Destiny 2

Developer:- Bungie

Platform:- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

Bungie’s flagship online-only multiplayer first-person shooter, Destiny 2 was released back in 2017 and is well appreciated by the gaming community. Like its predecessors, the gameplay is divided into player versus player and player versus environment game modes featuring three-player and six-player raids.

With the introduction of The Witch Queen as a DLC expansion in 2022, the dynamics of the game have improved significantly due to its rare sense of continuity. The fast-paced gunplay and stunning visuals make it an absolute must-try for looter-shooter fans.

2) Lost Ark

Developer:- Tripod Studio and Smilegate

Platform:- Microsoft Windows

Tripod Studio and Smilegate’s massively multiplayer online action role-playing game, Lost Ark, is based on a fantasy world full of giant monsters. Released in 2019, Lost Ark was an instant hit after its launch and became the second most-played game on Steam within 24 hours of its release.

The game primarily focuses on core looter shooter elements that include exploration, crafting, and hunting collectibles. Lost Ark features some great action sequences with a creative storyline. Despite being built on Unreal Engine 3, the game offers incredible visuals of new worlds with excellent combat mechanics.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands fans will be quite pleased by the core looter shooter experience and the unique environment that this game provides.

1) Risk of Rain 2

Developer:- Hopoo Games

Platform:- PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

Hopoo Games and Gearbox’s roguelike third-person shooter, Risk of Rain 2, was first released in 2019 as a sequel to its popular title, Risk of Rain. Players take on the role of a survivor and venture into the world of an alien planet with monsters lurking around every corner.

Players have to navigate through interesting environments, loot chests, and collectibles by killing monsters in order to enhance their skills and capabilities. Similar to its predecessor, players need to locate a teleporter at each level to progress and once they activate the teleporter, players have to defend themselves from a range of different enemies, including bosses.

Risk of Rain 2 is a fun-to-play looter shooter game with a lot of key elements in the game that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands fans would surely like.

