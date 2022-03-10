5 games with replayability value players love to revisit

Every player has some games in mind that they tend to play repeatedly. Gaming studios have dedicatedly built many games that possess great replayability value and offer short bursts of joy each time players enjoy the game.

Be it an excellent storyline, engaging combat mechanics, or smooth gameplay, there are a lot of qualities that determine a game’s replayability value. Players are generally versed with the gameplay and like to enjoy the familiar and engaging experience.

These games offer great replayability value

With such a diverse range of games to choose from, there are a lot of titles with great replayability value that players often fall back on.

5) GTA V

It has been nine years since Rockstar Games released its latest addition to the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA V. Still, players can’t get enough out of it and are being religiously played by gamers all across the globe.

GTA V was the most streamed game on Twitch in 2021, boasting over two billion watch hours on the platform. Based in the city of Los Santos, the game narrates the story of three protagonists, namely Michael, Trevor and Franklin.

GTA V offers a huge open-world map where players can freely roam and try out new things each time they get back into the game. With a wide range of mods available to players, GTA V has become much more dynamic and a lot of fun to play.

4) Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Nintendo's Fire Emblem series is one of the most successful series from Nintendo and is already Japan’s Top 100 games of all time. Players have to play Fire Emblem: Three Houses more than once to get the full experience of the tactical RPG. They take on the role of a former mercenary, Byleth, teaching one of the three houses in the Garreg Mach Monastery.

Each house has its own teaching experience and storyline, so players need to play the game multiple times for each house to enjoy the whole storyline. The game is rich with side quests, teaching options, love interests and interesting characters, making it more engaging for players.

3) Minecraft

Mojang Studios’ flagship 3D sandbox game, Minecraft, offers a fully modifiable environment that is entirely made up of blocks and entities. Due to the extremely dynamic nature of the game, players get endless possibilities to build new structures, craft items, and mining blocks.

This hugely increases the replayability value of Minecraft as players can start a new game anytime without running out of things to do. Since its release in 2011, Minecraft is currently the best-selling game of all time.

2) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda Game Studios’ popular action RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, is considered one of the best RPGs ever built. In the massive and diverse open-world of Skyrim, players take on the role of the Dragonborn, whose purpose is to defeat Alduin the World-Eater, a dragon that intends to destroy the world.

In Skyrim, players can ditch the game’s plot forever and may freely roam over the land of Skyrim, which consists of diverse biomes including dungeons, cities, towns, villages, wilderness and fortresses. Due to such limitless freedom for players, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a very high replayability value.

1) Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skyline is a city-building strategy game developed by Colossal Order. The open-ended city-building simulation offers an insane amount of freedom for the players to showcase their creativity. There are numerous different structures that players can choose from to build a sustainable and well-planned city of their own.

The introduction of different mods has offered more freedom to the players to build something unique in their cities. The game’s replayability value also increases due to the amount of control a player gets to manipulate every small detail in their town.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen