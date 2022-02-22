As Bethesda Launcher is being shut down, what will players be able to carry over to Steam?

Bethesda Softworks has some major information that involves the migration of players of its PC games to Steam, with the impending closure of its Bethesda Launcher.

The Bethesda Launcher was launched in 2016 as an evolution over the now expired Bethesda.Net. The journey of the new launcher is now being cut short as Bethesda Softworks will be migrating all their games to Steam.

The reason for this has not been stated, but it has been noted that players won't be able to use the service post-May.

All these developments have naturally created a lot of confusion among PC players. This decision is somewhat unforeseen and has caught many players unaware.

While the exact migration steps have not been listed, Bethesda Softworks has revealed a comprehensive set of information for all the worried players.

PC players won't be losing anything due to the shift of Bethesda Softworks to Steam

Every PC player under the Bethesda Launcher has two important aspects - games and wallet. Both will be carried over once Bethesda Softworks completes the migration to Steam.

As for the wallet, it will be interesting to see what happens to the wallet funds. Steam has its separate wallet, and it remains to be seen what system Valve incorporates to ensure a smooth transition.

When it comes to games, the worries are lesser as players can download the game to their Steam library and play the game. The publisher has also revealed that no progress will be lost, although some saves may require manual porting.

However, Bethesda.net accounts will continue and players will be signing in to games using the same account. All future games are also likely to have the same facility enabled, so players need not worry about the future of their accounts.

When can players start their migration?

As per the information on the official website, the migration procedures will start in April. However, there hasn't been any detailed information about the process, so players are advised to follow the official social media handles to get the confirmed information.

As for the Bethesda launcher, it will continue to exist until the end of May. Bethesda Softworks has already advised players to follow the migration procedure as soon as possible when it starts. This is advised so that players don't lose any owned games or amounts in their wallets.

