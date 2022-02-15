Xbox Bethesda Studio's Tango Gameworks announces Hero Dice as the next title after Ghostwire: Tokyo

Bethesda Studio’s Tango Gameworks is entering the gacha gaming world with its upcoming mobile game, Hero Dice. The game is led by the popular game designer and CEO of Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami. The former Capcom director is known for directing and leading popular games like Resident Evil, Dino Crisis and Evil Within.

Tango Gameworks is known for its stunning horror titles including the Ghostwire: Tokyo and the Evil Within series. Tango was acquired by ZeniMax Media in 2010 and acted as an independent development studio under Shinji Mikami. After the recent $7.5 billion acquisition by Microsoft over ZeniMax Media, Tango Gameworks has become a part of Xbox game Studios.

Tango Gameworks introduces new gacha mobile game called Hero Dice

Hero Dice is a relatively simple turn-based board game, which will let players battle against each other with their hero characters. Players will have to roll a dice which will determine the hero's position and the type of attack that they will be allowed to perform.

When traveling in the game, passing an ally hero will activate a supporting attack from the player's ally. The strength of the support attacks will depend on the number of allies that are passed.

Users will also be able to use different cards which will have various effects during the game. Players can deploy consecutive attacks or escape near-death situations and unleash many other capabilities from these cards. Players will be able to upgrade their heroes as well as the strength of the cards in order to get an edge over enemies.

Tango Gamework's message on the official website for pre-registration (Image via Sportskeeda)

The game supports up to four players together and playing in multiplayers is an important aspect of the game. Cards are only supported in the Multiplayer option and with the right coordination, players can even manage to defeat highly skilled enemies. As per the current schedule, Hero Dice will be released in Japan this Spring and will be available on iOS and Android devices.

