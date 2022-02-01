"A bunch of people with useless degrees": xQc jokingly advertises a college for Creative Arts in Cities: Skylines

Felix 'xQc' Lengyel showcased some hilarious advertising tactics during his latest stream. During his gameplay for Cities: Skylines, Lengyel created a college for Creative Arts and subsequently promoted it to his viewers.

Cities: Skylines is a popular city-building simulation game developed by Colossal Order. While announcing the newest addition to his city, the Institution for Creative Arts, the Twitch streamer also listed the benefits of the degree. Much to the amusement of his viewers, Lengyel jokingly called the degree "useless."

"Now we're gonna get a bunch of people with useless degrees."

xQc hilariously promotes his college for Creative Arts in Cities: Skylines

During his latest gameplay for Cities: Skylines, xQcOW received a request from a viewer asking him to build a college for the city. Lengyel then opened his inventory and found a blueprint for an "Institute of Creative Arts."

"A college? Institute of Creative Arts, boys."

After selecting the model, Lengyel looked for a place to build the college. He finalized a central location within his city. Comically advertising his new institution, Lengyel revealed its final location as the center of the Metropolis.

"In the middle of the center of the Metropolis. Guys, brand new. Advertising now. Institute of Fine Arts in the middle of the city."

Having created the college within the game, Lengyel turned his attention to his viewers and gave them his thoughts on the "benefits" of the educational institution. He jokingly termed the fine arts degrees as "useless," pointing out their inability to land well-paying jobs. He then mocked the students with such degrees, calling them whiny.

"Boom. Now we're gonna get a bunch of people with useless degrees, that aren't going to go anywhere in life and they're gonna complain that they're not getting paid enough for their work."

Seemingly satisfied by his "5-head" money-making scheme, he moved onto the next structure in his build.

"Big Pac-Man!"

Fans find a glimmer of truth in xQcOW's joke about Creative Arts college degrees

Lengyel's joke definitely landed well as his viewers erupted into laughter at the sight of his advertising tactics. Redditors, however, believed there was a slight truth to his mockery of creative arts college degrees. Some criticized the educational system for its downfall, while a few others defended it.

Lengyel is among the most popular streamers on Twitch. He regularly streams GTA RP, Minecraft, and Overwatch, amongst various other games. Known for his hyper personality, Lengyel has also been at the center of several controversies.

Edited by R. Elahi