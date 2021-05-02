Outriders: Fans lash out at developers for ruining the game with every update

Despite the rocky start that Outriders had on launch day, the game was continuously fixed, patched, and updated with a lot of zeal from the developers' end. However, as time has gone on, a lot of fans feel like the developers are trying to "kill their own game" every chance they get.

Following major updates since launch, each has been met with more backlash than the last from the Outriders community. The Reddit forum, as well as Twitter, is filled with tweets and comments from enraged fans that have been left at wit's end.

A Reddit user known as u/Dragoloth131 summed up the issue by saying:

"Serious question. Every "patch" seems to make things worse gameplay-wise. And the fact that they are looking into increasing revive time. "Balance" patches that cause more bugs, instead of just fixing a broken game. I loved this game and even got a few friends into it. It just seems they are actively trying to kill this game off."

While it would be understandable if the comment was a one-off from an enraged gamer, the same comments have been made time and time again by many members of the Outriders community.

The general concern is that the developers are more focused on "fixing" the game rather than fixing what the community wants fixed.

Yes, it’s amazing. We all have the inventory stash nearly full, keeping our weapons in the char inventory, and trying to not destroy a good piece because don’t have an option to mark as favorite or something and now we have to look at every single item we have every mission — Mr Mojo Risin ® (@Maquiniste) April 30, 2021

Their solution is clear cache. If it doesn’t work, try to create a new char and then go back to previous. Last one is funny, if I can’t connect how could I make a new char?. This is a circus... — Mr Mojo Risin ® (@Maquiniste) May 1, 2021

Great...there is no other game i restarted as much as outriders...even after maintenance still have to restart because we loose connection to the host. If u finaly can play the game u stuck because some retard enemy is hanging in the air and u cannot continue. Im done.... pic.twitter.com/SD5yc3MOzY — ivant77 (@ivant771) May 2, 2021

Can't even play my main char anymore, gets destroyed in ct15, never ever used golem so something has seriously changed. — ben stewart (@thamightyboro) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Despite the number of patches and updates, network issues alongside inventory and game-related bugs are still persistent and hindering the game experience for many players.

The more recent issue of griefers booting players is yet to be addressed by the developers despite numerous call-outs by players on Twitter. According to the Outriders community, the only way to avoid this issue is by playing with known people.

Woooow. That’s so bad I’d be so pissed. I stopped playing because of the character bug and just haven’t picked it back up just waiting for things to be ironed out a bit. But that’s so bad they should still be giving you the loot. — Justin Ramos (@SHDDoodle) April 22, 2021

So players are being assholes by kicking other players in Outriders online co-op? Oh boy... — Kelvin.a313 (@KelvinA313) April 27, 2021

Advertisement

What exactly is happening with Outriders?

While the Outriders demo was met with enormously positive feedback, the game is not exactly heading in the right direction. According to the Outriders community, every update is hindering the game rather than fixing it.

Even the latest update, which was the largest to date, seems to have broken the game further, and players are still facing issues.

Related: Outriders community disappointed as the new 1.07 update brings more bugs to the game

A member of the Outriders Reddit community opened up about the experience of playing the demo versus the full game.

u/MooseMonarchy had this to say:

"The demo is the reason I bought the game on release. I figured hey, if the demo is solid, I can trust the full release. So wrong. It's the first time in literally years that I paid full price for a game. Never again. I'm going back to waiting a year or two for a game to prove itself AND go on sale. It's not like I don't have any other games to play."

It's unclear why this keeps happening, but the community is near fed up with the constant bugs and nerfs that are being introduced to the game via updates. If things don't improve soon, Outriders could start losing a lot of players in the coming days.

There's a difference between being hard and THIS IS BULLSHIT. I don't mind difficult stuff but as long as it makes sense. — More Z's Than Sleep (@Zargon7) April 30, 2021

Ahhhh I cant see it anymore, I only read maintenance, bug fixes and patches on ur twitter!!! I quit this game im tired of this, not even cyberpunk was that broken imo — markus (@savespectspidey) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

After the recent update to @Outriders and adjusting my mods since certain mods no longer work the same, I honestly feel squishier than ever and I am just about ready to quit this game, it's giving me no end of frustration which is a shame because this game has so much potential! — SweetFrankAtlas (@SweetFrankAtlas) May 1, 2021

Game is crashing every 10 min of gameplay. CT13 feels like CT15. Game is f*cking unplayable. For all the people saying quit crying the game is amazing, hop off. Quit sucking their dicks and understand that people paid a lot of money and can’t even play. — mandalorianjedi (@Stefan_Stoica91) May 1, 2021

#Outriders @Outriders @PCFPeopleCanFly whatever algorithm you have for loot has made me quit. Anyone that's played the game knows the frustration and confusion when it comes to it. As a major aspect in your game it blows my mind how you're striving to be @anthemgame F it I'm out! — Lonnie Jackson (@Capt_Lonnie) May 2, 2021

Related: Outriders update leaves community unhappy with massive nerfs and balance changes