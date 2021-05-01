Outriders: Fans disappointed as the new 1.07 update brings more bugs to the game

The Outriders player base can't seem to catch a break as yet another update hinders the gameplay rather than fixing it. Following the new 1.07 update, unintended changes were made to the Killing Spree Mod and Revival Times, which left players furious as the game became hellish for even the most experienced players.
Despite the changes being rolled back by the developers, fans are left asking how many more major bugs they will have to endure before the game is fixed. This is just one of a long list of woes that the Outriders player base has been facing for a while now.
While developers have been transparent with the community, the unwillingness to respond to important questions from fans and players has become a recurring trend on their social media platforms. With many enraged fans, it's unclear why developers have let issues compound rather than resolve them.
According to many fans, the developers are more focused on nerfing/rebalancing a PvE game rather than fixing stability issues that have plagued the game since launch.
Even the Outriders Reddit community discussed the lack of urgency with which issues were dealt. A user by the name of u/dark494 said,
"Initially they said they would address "something" with an imminent maintenance, whatever the issue is exactly they never confirmed. The maintenance was completed and left things very confused and up in the air and mostly unresolved since they rolled back the inflated armor values and things are now broken. A second maintenance was done that fixed unrelated things and this one is still mostly unresolved. People still seem to have some issues with it and the state of it is currently unknown. There has been nothing done since and is still up in the air."
More recently, many reports have signaled at griefers kicking players out of the game after boss fights, rendering them unable to pick up loot. Despite being called out on social media and Reddit, developers are yet to address the issue, which began nearly two weeks ago.
By the looks of it, it seems as if the developers had forgotten to put in place a mechanism that would stop party leaders from abusing this feature. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as the booting of players began with Devastators being booted from parties due to low DPS after the update that was carried out on April 8th, 4:30 p.m. BST/UTC.
Outriders: A brief history of bad updates
But the worst Outriders update so far is not the most recent. This distinction belongs to a massive nerf/rebalance update carried out on April 8th, 4:30 p.m. BST/UTC.
The nerf was so powerful that the Outriders community, both on Twitter and Reddit, erupted with anger and grief. According to most players, the nerfs, balances, and changes implemented during the maintenance were not something that the community had asked for.
If anything, these changes made the game harder for casual players who disliked grinding for legendary gear.
The problem didn't stop there but also extended to the entire gameplay itself. The majority of the community felt that re-balancing items in the PvE-oriented game was a no-brainer.
It's unclear why developers are constantly irking the Outriders community. These major bugs and nerfs have pushed players to the edge, with many wanting to quit the game due to recurring issues.
It's hard to root for developers when the Outriders fan base is up in flames on social media, complaining about server issues, inventory wipes, and nerfs.
While fixes have been coming in steadily since last month, it's unclear how long more the community will be patient. Things will probably get better, but no one is happy with how things are progressing for the time being.
