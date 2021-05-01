Outriders: Fans disappointed as the new 1.07 update brings more bugs to the game

The Outriders player base can't seem to catch a break as yet another update hinders the gameplay rather than fixing it. Following the new 1.07 update, unintended changes were made to the Killing Spree Mod and Revival Times, which left players furious as the game became hellish for even the most experienced players.

Despite the changes being rolled back by the developers, fans are left asking how many more major bugs they will have to endure before the game is fixed. This is just one of a long list of woes that the Outriders player base has been facing for a while now.

i feel you man... i can't do anything anymore as pyro... solo expedition is dead for me now, everyone oneshots me (im not using emergency stance) im using blacksmith on my pyro it worked fine before. Now im just a One Shot for the Bosses / Elite — Zenedar90 (@zenedar90) April 30, 2021

While developers have been transparent with the community, the unwillingness to respond to important questions from fans and players has become a recurring trend on their social media platforms. With many enraged fans, it's unclear why developers have let issues compound rather than resolve them.

Well they need to focus on fixing the fkn stability of the game instead of nerfing/buffing shit 🙄 — biG_wiLL004 (@subzer004) May 1, 2021

According to many fans, the developers are more focused on nerfing/rebalancing a PvE game rather than fixing stability issues that have plagued the game since launch.

Even the Outriders Reddit community discussed the lack of urgency with which issues were dealt. A user by the name of u/dark494 said,

"Initially they said they would address "something" with an imminent maintenance, whatever the issue is exactly they never confirmed. The maintenance was completed and left things very confused and up in the air and mostly unresolved since they rolled back the inflated armor values and things are now broken. A second maintenance was done that fixed unrelated things and this one is still mostly unresolved. People still seem to have some issues with it and the state of it is currently unknown. There has been nothing done since and is still up in the air."

More recently, many reports have signaled at griefers kicking players out of the game after boss fights, rendering them unable to pick up loot. Despite being called out on social media and Reddit, developers are yet to address the issue, which began nearly two weeks ago.

@Outriders Can you please patch toxic people kicking you out before you get your loot drops? Or let you autopick them up? This is ridiculous. Or only let someone kick players in the camps. #Outriders — VirginiaCowboysFan (@vcfdc4l) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

By the looks of it, it seems as if the developers had forgotten to put in place a mechanism that would stop party leaders from abusing this feature. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as the booting of players began with Devastators being booted from parties due to low DPS after the update that was carried out on April 8th, 4:30 p.m. BST/UTC.

Outriders: A brief history of bad updates

But the worst Outriders update so far is not the most recent. This distinction belongs to a massive nerf/rebalance update carried out on April 8th, 4:30 p.m. BST/UTC.

The nerf was so powerful that the Outriders community, both on Twitter and Reddit, erupted with anger and grief. According to most players, the nerfs, balances, and changes implemented during the maintenance were not something that the community had asked for.

If anything, these changes made the game harder for casual players who disliked grinding for legendary gear.

Isn’t it funny how outriders responded to all the other answers but hasn’t said anything about the nerfs here or on Reddit even though there is an uproar. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Fujimo808 (@Fujimo808gaming) April 8, 2021

Advertisement

The problem didn't stop there but also extended to the entire gameplay itself. The majority of the community felt that re-balancing items in the PvE-oriented game was a no-brainer.

It's unclear why developers are constantly irking the Outriders community. These major bugs and nerfs have pushed players to the edge, with many wanting to quit the game due to recurring issues.

Related: Outriders update leaves community unhappy with massive nerfs and balance changes

Funny you should ask, I just rage quit Outriders. Kept lagging, freezing and booting me from lobbies.

Which sucks because I was really enjoying it until this last update seems to have broken things for me :( — AntOnAnE (@AntOnAnEIsh) May 1, 2021

It’s fucking brutal now. Multiplayer is crazy glitchy. Nerfed the shit out of something. My Techno is glass now. Was enjoying the game mostly. Do you want people to quit playing? — Randy Ratio (@Oscar7495) April 30, 2021

I’ve quit for over two weeks and now I’m done even caring anymore to check here on Twitter to see if it will improve. Shadow nerfs, still broken characters, farming gear all over again. When does the BS stop? Seriously. — ronald godfrey (@ronaldgodfrey5) April 30, 2021

@Outriders Multiplayer is still a dogs breakfast !! Attempt to join random games and always get "Connection to Host Failure - Failed to connect to host" . Then when i quit to desktop - UE4 Crash... !! — Glen James (@GlenJames71) May 1, 2021

Advertisement

Quit nerfing shit and let us have our damn fun. For fucks sake it's not like any of these builds being deemed OP are breaking the game. Loot drop rate of legendaries has also become a joke. PCF needs to break from square enix before this game dies quikcer than avengers. — Joker3124 (@Joker31241) May 1, 2021

Game is crashing every 10 min of gameplay. CT13 feels like CT15. Game is f*cking unplayable. For all the people saying quit crying the game is amazing, hop off. Quit sucking their dicks and understand that people paid a lot of money and can’t even play. — mandalorianjedi (@Stefan_Stoica91) May 1, 2021

Seriously…again. This sucks guys. Out of nowhere got kicked from Outriders camp to this screen and stuck on 80. People are going to quit for good. This isn’t fun. pic.twitter.com/7Mia4AaSCM — Zach (@ZachG_23) May 1, 2021

@Outriders wow. New updates downloaded, very exited. Start game, can't join friend. Does not show up on my friends list. Trying to join via game invite, hard crash to Xbox dashboard.......x3 times.......quit game. — Tesla Bulldog (@tesla_bulldog) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

It's hard to root for developers when the Outriders fan base is up in flames on social media, complaining about server issues, inventory wipes, and nerfs.

While fixes have been coming in steadily since last month, it's unclear how long more the community will be patient. Things will probably get better, but no one is happy with how things are progressing for the time being.

Also Read: Outriders patch notes 1.07: Biggest patch to date, Technomancer nerf, crafting balance, and more