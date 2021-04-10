Outriders stuck on signed in: Players report login and connection issue after update 1.05

The "Outriders stuck on signed in" issue that has plagued many players since the game's launch is yet to be resolved despite the recent 1.05 update going live. Players are once again complaining about connectivity issues and are unable to launch the game.

@Outriders Again and again im stuck in signed in screen. Pls can tell us whats going on....i want to play the game🤔🤔🤔 — ThimiosGR (@thimiosGR7) April 10, 2021

The "Outriders stuck on signed in" issue first came to light as soon as players began to swarm to the game. Most of the complaints came from PlayStation users; however, the issue has been occurring on other devices as well.

Since the release of the game, Outriders has been facing numerous issues and technical problems. There have been fluctuating servers and various in-game bugs and glitches that have left the Outriders community doubting the ability of the developers.

#PS5Share, #OUTRIDERS @Outriders is the game broken or issues with PS5 version? This is as far as i can get now! Stuck on the sign in screen! pic.twitter.com/HiOLvH0k5u — Mark (@Rawkuz32) April 1, 2021

Adding fuel to the fire, the developers have decided to nerf and rebalance a few aspects of the game. Following this decision, the Outriders community went berserk with many players claiming that a PvE game didn't need to be nerfed since it made no sense.

Isn’t it funny how outriders responded to all the other answers but hasn’t said anything about the nerfs here or on Reddit even though there is an uproar. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Fujimo808 (@Fujimo808gaming) April 8, 2021

It was further discovered that besides the nerfs, the developers tackled the issue by making it harder to farm legendary items.

While the move was made to bring balance to the farming system and loot, many players felt that those who could play the game early had already exploited this glitch. They were now getting the bad end of the bargain with the nerf.

There was an exploit whereby users were abusing this system to generate multiple legendaries in a very short amount of time. — Outriders (@Outriders) April 8, 2021

Try being on world tier 15 and not getting any and being on expedition 14 and barely getting 1 a day😭 — cal hynds (@cal_hynds) April 8, 2021

Suffice to say; these changes didn't bode well with the community at all. Players are upset that the Outriders community didn't ask for these changes and are now stuck with it for the time being. The changes were so drastic that even the Outriders Reddit community voiced its concerns.

Outriders Reddit Community not happy with the nerfs (u/_superchan, Reddit)

When will the "Outriders stuck on Signed in" issue be resolved?

With players facing the "Outriders stuck on signed in" issue again and the developers postponing the 1.05 update for the PS5, it's hard to know how long PlayStation players could be facing this issue.

The deployment of the PS5 patch tonight has unfortunately been delayed but we are working hard to still deliver it asap this weekend.



The PS5 patch is required to stabilize multiplayer/crossplay with patched PS4s & PC versions and we are doing our utmost to not keep you waiting. https://t.co/q21ZDtDzwU — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2021

The developers further stated that crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled. It will only come back up after the Outriders update 1.05 goes live for Xbox as well.

We're a little bit delayed on the Xbox version of this patch, but the @Xbox team are being incredibly supportive in helping us get it ready as soon as we can.



We are hoping to have this patch ready for Xbox very soon and will update you the moment we have news.



2/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2021

It's unclear how long basic connectivity issues will continue to plague the game. However, players are slowly losing confidence because a simple "Outriders stuck on signed in" issue hasn't been resolved even a week after the game's launch.