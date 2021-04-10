Outriders update 1.05 patch notes: Update size, Legendary loot glitch fix, crash fixes, and more details

Following the debacle that was the nerfing and rebalancing of significant aspects of the game, the developers had announced Outriders update 1.05. It is now live, but the patch notes for the game itself have not been revealed. So far, the developers have only mentioned technical aspects that have been fixed.
The Outriders update 1.05 is currently live on PC, PS4, and PS5. The size is about 2.5 GB for PC users. Unfortunately, the Outriders update 1.05 currently does not extend to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There's is no further information as to when it'll be dropped for these consoles.
The developers further stated that crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled. It will only come back up after the Outriders update 1.05 goes live for Xbox as well.
Mentioned below are the official technical patch notes for Outriders update 1.05.
Outriders update 1.05 patch notes
The developers are focusing on PC and PlayStation issues before moving on to the Xbox. Outriders update 1.05 currently does not affect the Xbox version of the game.
PC & console
- With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible
- Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service
- Crash fixes
- Will fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped
- Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest.
- Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish
- Will fix crash on launch issues
- Will include many more "random" crash fixes
- Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases
- Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions
- Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world
- Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed"
- Players will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings
- This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies
- This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games
- Many other minor fixes and improvements
PC specific
- Will fix a performance issue where GPU is not fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues
Outriders update 1.05 for PS5 delayed
Although the Outriders update 1.05 is live, it seems the patch for the PS5 has been delayed till the weekend. Hopefully, the developers should sort things out so that players can once more use crossplay and complete expeditions on Enoch.
