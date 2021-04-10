Outriders update 1.05 patch notes: Update size, Legendary loot glitch fix, crash fixes, and more details

Following the debacle that was the nerfing and rebalancing of significant aspects of the game, the developers had announced Outriders update 1.05. It is now live, but the patch notes for the game itself have not been revealed. So far, the developers have only mentioned technical aspects that have been fixed.

The Outriders update 1.05 is currently live on PC, PS4, and PS5. The size is about 2.5 GB for PC users. Unfortunately, the Outriders update 1.05 currently does not extend to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There's is no further information as to when it'll be dropped for these consoles.

A new patch for PC and PlayStation Platforms will be rolling out over the next few hours!



>> Detailed Patch Notes: https://t.co/qUzcvY36cd <<



1/3 pic.twitter.com/ryTomXO6tm — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2021

With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible.



Crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled.



Crossplay between Consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live.



3/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2021

The developers further stated that crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled. It will only come back up after the Outriders update 1.05 goes live for Xbox as well.

Mentioned below are the official technical patch notes for Outriders update 1.05.

Outriders update 1.05 patch notes

The developers are focusing on PC and PlayStation issues before moving on to the Xbox. Outriders update 1.05 currently does not affect the Xbox version of the game.

PC & console

Advertisement

With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash fixes

Will fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped

Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest.

Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish

Will fix crash on launch issues

Will include many more "random" crash fixes

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed"

Players will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings

This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies

This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games

Many other minor fixes and improvements

PC specific

Will fix a performance issue where GPU is not fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues

Outriders update 1.05 for PS5 delayed

Advertisement

Although the Outriders update 1.05 is live, it seems the patch for the PS5 has been delayed till the weekend. Hopefully, the developers should sort things out so that players can once more use crossplay and complete expeditions on Enoch.

The deployment of the PS5 patch tonight has unfortunately been delayed but we are working hard to still deliver it asap this weekend.



The PS5 patch is required to stabilize multiplayer/crossplay with patched PS4s & PC versions and we are doing our utmost to not keep you waiting. https://t.co/q21ZDtDzwU — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2021

Also read: Will Outriders have PvP mode?: Developers answers question about the game design, storyline, and more