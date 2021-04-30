Outriders patch notes 1.07: Biggest patch to date, Technomancer nerf, crafting balance, and more

Square Enix recently released the most significant maintenance update with a complete list of changes cataloged in the Outriders patch notes.
A Twitter post from the developers went live on April 30th, 2021, and it reveals everything related to the Outriders update today. The developer also posted a blog post on Reddit, which players can read for more information.
Leaks surrounding the update also suggested that massive Class-related balance changes are coming to the game.
The highlights of the latest Outriders patch notes are the resolution for multiplayer, major bug fixes, optimizations, and in-game improvements.
This article will discuss every detail present in the latest Outriders patch notes in light of this recent announcement.
Outriders patch notes: Crafting changes, Class balances, crash fixes, major bug fixes, multiplayer resolution, and more details
The Outriders patch notes today came with some much-needed changes that players have been requesting. Crafting received a new balance update, along with all four classes in the game.
The latest changes introduced to the crafting system in Outriders are listed:
Crafting
- [REBALANCE] Cost of improving Rare to Epic and leveling up Epic gear from levels 1 to 30 has been lowered.
- Items are cheaper to purchase in the early game
- Bug fix for skill damage improvement mod on gear fetching reduces damage when used at lower World Tiers.
- Bug fix for UI to display a 0 in the preview while upgrading the Hell’s Ranger’s weapons.
Outriders update today: Class changes added in the latest patch
All the significant Class changes in the Outriders patch notes are highlighted in the following list:
Trickster
- Bug fix for Trickster’s “Hunt the Prey” skill to not go into cooldown without teleporting
- Hunt The Prey fixed to avoid teleporting to unintended locations
- Bug fix for Trickster’s “Venator’s Knife” mark to vanish after casting Hunt The Prey skill on the marked enemy
- Bug fix for the Move Groove mod’s Anomaly and Firepower buff icons did not appear correctly on the HUD.
Pyromancer
- Bug fix for Pyromancer’s Feed The Flame skill from applying the Ash status effect to Screechers.
- Bug fix for Pyromancer’s Phoenix Nestling skill that occasionally granted the player the wrong HP in multiplayer. Now it only gives 50% HP.
- Bug fix for Pyromancer’s to exit cover after using the Thermal Bomb skill.
- Bug fix for Pyromancer’s Boots of the Lava Lich Legendary gear item
Devastator
- Bug fix for the Perseverance mod’s damage reduction buff after the Golem effect wears off.
- Bug fix for Devastator’s Extra Quake mod, which sometimes provided more than one extra skill activation after combat.
- Bug fix for Lurkers affected by the Endless Mass skill to reappear
- Crash fix for Boulderdashed into a wall.
- Fix for Gravity Leap where players get stuck in unintended places.
Technomancer
- The Minigun mod “Massacre” will now only stack up to 6 times.
- Bug fix for Toxic Lead armor mod that was not triggering properly
- Bug fix for Technomancers getting stuck on their main weapon if they used Tools of Destruction and Pain Launcher at the same time.
- Bug fix for Destruction where melee or further skill use was prevented.
- Bug fix for Technomancer’s Turrets to be placed on vertical surfaces.
- Bug fix for the AI to ignore Technomancers if a turret had been spawned before the AI spawned.
Outriders patch notes: Multiplayer resolution
- FOV for configuration increased from 90 to 130.
- Crash dump issue for player’s inventory
- Remapped buttons should now display correctly in menus and dialogues.
- Issue fixed for 60 FPS lock
For additional details on the latest update, players can read the official Outriders patch notes released on Reddit.
Note: This outriders patch notes does not restore inventories or fix characters encountering the “can’t connect to server” issue. These restorations/fixes are currently being worked upon.