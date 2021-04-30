Outriders patch notes 1.07: Biggest patch to date, Technomancer nerf, crafting balance, and more

Square Enix recently released the most significant maintenance update with a complete list of changes cataloged in the Outriders patch notes.

A Twitter post from the developers went live on April 30th, 2021, and it reveals everything related to the Outriders update today. The developer also posted a blog post on Reddit, which players can read for more information.

Leaks surrounding the update also suggested that massive Class-related balance changes are coming to the game.

We have just released the biggest Outriders patch to date.



Please review the full patch notes and latest information regarding Character/Inventory restorations here:

>> https://t.co/UHyAl3VumV <<



— Outriders (@Outriders) April 30, 2021

The highlights of the latest Outriders patch notes are the resolution for multiplayer, major bug fixes, optimizations, and in-game improvements.

This article will discuss every detail present in the latest Outriders patch notes in light of this recent announcement.

Outriders patch notes: Crafting changes, Class balances, crash fixes, major bug fixes, multiplayer resolution, and more details

Highlights:



- Fixed a number of crashes throughout the game.



- Fixed a number of issues, bugs and crashes associated with multiplayer.



- Resolved an issue that could cause players to get stuck on the "Sign In" screen.



— Outriders (@Outriders) April 30, 2021

The Outriders patch notes today came with some much-needed changes that players have been requesting. Crafting received a new balance update, along with all four classes in the game.

The latest changes introduced to the crafting system in Outriders are listed:

Crafting

[REBALANCE] Cost of improving Rare to Epic and leveling up Epic gear from levels 1 to 30 has been lowered.

Items are cheaper to purchase in the early game

Bug fix for skill damage improvement mod on gear fetching reduces damage when used at lower World Tiers.

Bug fix for UI to display a 0 in the preview while upgrading the Hell’s Ranger’s weapons.

Outriders update today: Class changes added in the latest patch

- Lots of resolutions for gear, mods, skill, quest, level & lighting bugs



- Lots more fixes, improvements and optimizations.



Full details:

>> https://t.co/UHyAl3VumV <<



— Outriders (@Outriders) April 30, 2021

All the significant Class changes in the Outriders patch notes are highlighted in the following list:

Trickster

Trickster changes in Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

Bug fix for Trickster’s “Hunt the Prey” skill to not go into cooldown without teleporting

Hunt The Prey fixed to avoid teleporting to unintended locations

Bug fix for Trickster’s “Venator’s Knife” mark to vanish after casting Hunt The Prey skill on the marked enemy

Bug fix for the Move Groove mod’s Anomaly and Firepower buff icons did not appear correctly on the HUD.

Pyromancer changes in Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

Bug fix for Pyromancer’s Feed The Flame skill from applying the Ash status effect to Screechers.

Bug fix for Pyromancer’s Phoenix Nestling skill that occasionally granted the player the wrong HP in multiplayer. Now it only gives 50% HP.

Bug fix for Pyromancer’s to exit cover after using the Thermal Bomb skill.

Bug fix for Pyromancer’s Boots of the Lava Lich Legendary gear item

Devastator

Devastator changes in Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

Bug fix for the Perseverance mod’s damage reduction buff after the Golem effect wears off.

Bug fix for Devastator’s Extra Quake mod, which sometimes provided more than one extra skill activation after combat.

Bug fix for Lurkers affected by the Endless Mass skill to reappear

Crash fix for Boulderdashed into a wall.

Fix for Gravity Leap where players get stuck in unintended places.

Technomancer

Technomancer changes in Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

The Minigun mod “Massacre” will now only stack up to 6 times.

Bug fix for Toxic Lead armor mod that was not triggering properly

Bug fix for Technomancers getting stuck on their main weapon if they used Tools of Destruction and Pain Launcher at the same time.

Bug fix for Destruction where melee or further skill use was prevented.

Bug fix for Technomancer’s Turrets to be placed on vertical surfaces.

Bug fix for the AI to ignore Technomancers if a turret had been spawned before the AI spawned.

Outriders patch notes: Multiplayer resolution

Outriders Patch Notes: Multiplayer resolution recap (Image via Square Enix)

FOV for configuration increased from 90 to 130.

Crash dump issue for player’s inventory

Remapped buttons should now display correctly in menus and dialogues.

Issue fixed for 60 FPS lock

For additional details on the latest update, players can read the official Outriders patch notes released on Reddit.

Note: This outriders patch notes does not restore inventories or fix characters encountering the “can’t connect to server” issue. These restorations/fixes are currently being worked upon.