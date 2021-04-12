The Outriders Expedition mode is not as easy as the other quests, challenges, and missions. Players will need to complete most of the in-game challenges and level up their character before trying it out.

In the Co-op RPG from Square Enix, players get to complete a campaign mode that unlocks numerous other facets in-game. For instance, the Outriders Expedition mode can only be unlocked after players complete the campaign mode.

Expeditions done Solo Gold #Outriders

Now after working on that Boom Town CT15 Gold we will go for solo Eye of The Storm 😎 pic.twitter.com/XavkEkpROe — McGuns17 (@McGuns17) April 12, 2021

These challenges in Expedition mode pit players against the fiercest and most brutal adversaries of Enoch. These challenges do not recycle content from the campaign mode and present a unique dimension to the RPG game.

Players have fifteen different challenge tiers (CT) to unlock, and these are quite different from World Tier in Outriders. There are fourteen locations to explore, with the final stage "Eye Of The Storm" which unlocks at CT 15.

The focus here will be to give players a comprehensive idea about the Outriders Expeditions mode.

Outriders Expedition guide: How to unlock all challenge tiers and get high-tier loot

In Outriders Expedition mode, completing maps with a higher challenge tier gives players a better chance of getting higher rarity gear.

Advertisement

Outriders Expedition mode Challenge Tiers (Image via Legacy Gaming)

Difficulties arise every time a player completes a challenge tier. The higher difficulty level also brings high-tier loot and gear for players to acquire.

Players can unlock these challenge tiers by completing each difficulty level respectively. Players will definitely get high-tier loot and gear for completing these missions quicker.

Outriders Expedition mode Marshland Caverns (Image via Legacy Gaming)

Popular YouTuber Codiak from Legacy Gaming uploaded a video explaining all the details about the Outriders Expedition mode. He mentions that players need a fair bit of experience before they can start grinding the Expedition mode.

Advertisement

He mentions that the Expedition map shows all the different POIs players can visit in order to get higher-tier loot. Expedition mode difficulty levels depend on the challenge tiers. The fastest way to unlock these tiers is to play at the highest level.

Outriders Expedition map POIs (Image via Legacy Gaming)

Players have the option of choosing different maps to go on expeditions with their character. All Outriders Expedition maps available are listed as follows:

Archways of Enoch

Boom Town

Chem Plant

Colosseum

Timeworn Spire

Frontline

Heart of the Wild

Marshland Caverns

Mountain Outpost

Paxian Homestead

Scorched Lands

Stargrave

The Drought Palace

Eye of the Storm

Expedition maps rotate from time to time, and players need to reach CT15 before they can play the Eye Of The Storm expedition.

Outriders Expedition mode Drop Pod Tokens (Image via Legacy Gaming)

According to Codiak, players will also need Drop Pod Tokens to enter these Expedition missions. It functions as a fee to access these missions.

Advertisement

Drop Pod resources can be collected from Expedition missions as a reward for completing each level.

Outriders Expedition mode loot (Image via Legacy Gaming)

He mentions that Outriders Expedition mode will definitely have a replay version because it is quite engaging. Since it is completely different from the campaign mode, it is difficult to predict the changes this game mode will get in the future.

Codiak concludes on the note that the loot players get from these Expeditions is going to help players level up faster. However, players will have to unlock higher CT levels to get better gear, weapons, and armor.