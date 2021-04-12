The Outriders Expedition mode is not as easy as the other quests, challenges, and missions. Players will need to complete most of the in-game challenges and level up their character before trying it out.
In the Co-op RPG from Square Enix, players get to complete a campaign mode that unlocks numerous other facets in-game. For instance, the Outriders Expedition mode can only be unlocked after players complete the campaign mode.
These challenges in Expedition mode pit players against the fiercest and most brutal adversaries of Enoch. These challenges do not recycle content from the campaign mode and present a unique dimension to the RPG game.
Players have fifteen different challenge tiers (CT) to unlock, and these are quite different from World Tier in Outriders. There are fourteen locations to explore, with the final stage "Eye Of The Storm" which unlocks at CT 15.
The focus here will be to give players a comprehensive idea about the Outriders Expeditions mode.
Outriders Expedition guide: How to unlock all challenge tiers and get high-tier loot
In Outriders Expedition mode, completing maps with a higher challenge tier gives players a better chance of getting higher rarity gear.
Difficulties arise every time a player completes a challenge tier. The higher difficulty level also brings high-tier loot and gear for players to acquire.
Players can unlock these challenge tiers by completing each difficulty level respectively. Players will definitely get high-tier loot and gear for completing these missions quicker.
Popular YouTuber Codiak from Legacy Gaming uploaded a video explaining all the details about the Outriders Expedition mode. He mentions that players need a fair bit of experience before they can start grinding the Expedition mode.
He mentions that the Expedition map shows all the different POIs players can visit in order to get higher-tier loot. Expedition mode difficulty levels depend on the challenge tiers. The fastest way to unlock these tiers is to play at the highest level.
Players have the option of choosing different maps to go on expeditions with their character. All Outriders Expedition maps available are listed as follows:
- Archways of Enoch
- Boom Town
- Chem Plant
- Colosseum
- Timeworn Spire
- Frontline
- Heart of the Wild
- Marshland Caverns
- Mountain Outpost
- Paxian Homestead
- Scorched Lands
- Stargrave
- The Drought Palace
- Eye of the Storm
Expedition maps rotate from time to time, and players need to reach CT15 before they can play the Eye Of The Storm expedition.
According to Codiak, players will also need Drop Pod Tokens to enter these Expedition missions. It functions as a fee to access these missions.
Drop Pod resources can be collected from Expedition missions as a reward for completing each level.
He mentions that Outriders Expedition mode will definitely have a replay version because it is quite engaging. Since it is completely different from the campaign mode, it is difficult to predict the changes this game mode will get in the future.
Codiak concludes on the note that the loot players get from these Expeditions is going to help players level up faster. However, players will have to unlock higher CT levels to get better gear, weapons, and armor.