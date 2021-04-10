Outriders legendary loot guide: Best ways to farm legendary and epic loot from Quests

Legendary armor and weapons are not easy to come by in Outriders, and players need a fair bit of experience before being able to acquire them. After the recent nerf, finding legendary loot might be tricky, as several details have been changed in-game.
The recently released third-person RPG game from Square Enix has taken the gaming world by surprise. Players are spending hours scouring all the maps in the game to find legendary-tier gear for their character.
Legendary level loot in Outriders helps players build their character properly, with the appropriate Skill Tree progression.
Popular YouTuber WraithUK uploaded a comprehensive video explaining every detail about legendary gear in Outriders, and how to acquire them after the recent changes.
Outriders legendary loot guide: Best Legendary and Epic farms after the recent nerf
After the recent changes introduced by the developers, players are finding it difficult to acquire legendary loot in Outriders. Some of the farms have been nerfed, and this might be one of the issues behind it.
However, there is one particular farm at Trench Town that is still working, and players can acquire legendary loot from it.
YouTuber WraithUK explains that even after the recent nerf, players can easily find legendary loot, especially if they know where to look. He mentions that although the nerfs have affected the anomaly round builds and expeditions, players can still collect legendary and epic loot.
He mentions that the Outriders Legacy side mission acquired from Trench Town is a good quest to find new gear.
Essentially, this quest is about 45 minutes long and would require players to focus on not taking damage from the enemies.
He points out that players are guaranteed to get legendary gear from this quest. WraithUK highlights that players can acquire all the legendary loot shown in the Outriders demo.
This includes assault rifles like Absolute Zero, Heir To The Desert, Inferno Seed, and SMGs like the Migraine, Fatal Symbiont, The Daimyo, and so on.
WraithUK mentions that this side quest from Trench Town is currently rewarding all eleven legendary gear. He also points out that this might be removed from the game soon, as it might be a glitch.
But as long as it is in the game, players can use this exploit to fetch legendary weapons and armor.
Players who are struggling with their level and do not have a high World Tier unlocked can still take part in this side quest. Completing the quest will also give players numerous Tier 3 mods that they can use later on.
Besides this exploit, WraithUK mentions that Expeditions with high challenge tiers are the best rounds to get legendary loot in Outriders. The higher a player goes with the Challenge Tier, the better chances their chances of acquiring high-tier loot.
The Beast Hunt, Historian Quest, and the Assassination mission come with guaranteed legendary loot in Outriders. Players looking to get guaranteed high-tier loot can try these out.
Completing all of these challenges will give players a legendary drop for sure.
WraithUK suggests that players should complete nine of the quests at World Tier 1 level (or as low as possible). Before going on to the final mission, players should turn up their World Tier to the highest rank available.
Although the last level will be difficult and tedious, following this trick will definitely fetch high-tier legendary gears.