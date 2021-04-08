Outriders Pyromancer class guide: Best builds, gears and skill tree progression

Out of the four classes in Square Enix's recent third-person RPG, players seem to be favoring the Outriders Pyromancer class.

The popularity behind the Outriders Pyromancer class is due to its health regeneration dynamic and fiery skills. Choosing this class in the game will allow players to recover health whenever enemies marked by Pyromancer skills are killed.

Inspired by @godfree, I tried out the Outriders Pyromancer Thermal Bomb Sauce pic.twitter.com/QQn3JsSXB9 — Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) April 8, 2021

In theory, the Outriders Pyromancer class is a medium-range class that controls fire. Players using this class can cover their enemies in flames, incinerate entire squads, and simultaneously gain healing points by eliminating opponents.

Popular YouTuber TheTeawrex has uploaded a comprehensive video that explains all the hidden details of the Outriders Pyromancer. The guide will help players with the best builds for the Outriders Pyromancer class and help plan their Skill Tree progression in-game.

Outriders Pyromancer class: Best Armor, gears, builds and skill tree progression

The Outriders Pyromancer class has two distinct traits. Players using this class get 10% additional anomaly power, and skills mark damages enemies for 15 seconds.

These two basic abilities, combined with the proper builds and high-tier gear, can transform this class into a war machine. Players using the Outriders Pyromancer class can go on World Tier farms after they have maxed out their character.

Advertisement

I finally unlocked all my Pyromancer Abilities in Outriders and playing at World Tier 10, I’m in love!!! Time to set everything on Fire! @Outriders pic.twitter.com/fuOpkMjTQl — Phoenix (@PhoenixHolley) April 5, 2021

The three ultimate class tree progressions that players can achieve with the Outriders Pyromancer class are Ash Breaker, Fire Storm and Tempest. Players can only choose one of these by unlocking them with Class Points in the Skill Tree.

Got stuck at WT9 so I had to farm and re-did my #Pyromancer #AshBreaker build. Insane unlimited Volcanic rounds. Ash blast then Thermal Blast and watch them vanish. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/6duBJgEZZ6 — Mountain (@Mountain_11X) April 6, 2021

Players also need a comprehensive grasp of the skill tree before they upgrade their Outriders Pyromancer class. The best way to plan the character's skill tree progression is to check the Class Point upgrades in Outriders Talent Calculator.

Advertisement

Outriders Pyromancer Skill Tree progression (Image via TheTeaWrex)

YouTuber TheTeawrex suggests that players using the Outriders Pyromancer class should start with the "Magma Golem" Skill Tree upgrade. This will give players 10% health bonus each round.

Outriders Pyromancer Skill Tree progression (Image via TheTeaWrex)

He also suggests that players need to use their Class Points on Skill Tree nodes like Unquenchable, Master Of Armor, Wildfire (10% skill cooldown), Extinction (increase 20% damage on weak enemies) and Distant Flame.

Outriders Pyromancer Skill Tree progression (Image via TheTeaWrex)

Advertisement

Following this skill tree progression will help players that are using the Outriders Pyromancer class to unlock Fire Storm.

Outriders Pyromancer Skill Tree Magma Elemental node (Image via TheTeaWrex)

The final skill node for Magma Elemental is one of the best progressions in the skill tree, as it gives the Pyromancer character "Armor and Resistance piercing by 45%."

YouTuber TheTeawrex mentioned that the gear and weapons he used were complimentary of his character. The Outriders Pyromancer class has a massive arsenal, and players need to take advantage of that during combat.

Outriders Pyromancer Roaring Umbra LMG (Image via TheTeaWrex)

He suggest that players should use the Roaring Umbra Light Machinegun. The Perks and Mods he uses for this weapon are Kinetic Stomp and Ultimate Storm Whip.

Advertisement

Outriders Pyromancer Automatic Shotgun (Image via TheTeaWrex)

As a secondary weapon, he uses The Anemoi Automatic Shotgun. The Perks and Mods he uses for this weapon are Moaning Winds and Clip Combustion.

TheTeawrex mentioned that the armor pieces he used for his Outriders Pyromancer class could be upgraded and crafted for better gear.

Outriders Pyromancer Helmet of the Acari (Image via TheTeaWrex)

He used the Helmet of the Acari (headgear), Armor of the Acari (upper armor), Waistcloth of the Acari (lower armor), Brood Mother (boots), and Clairvoiyant's Gloves (hands).

Outriders Pyromancer Armor of the Acari (Image via TheTeaWrex)

This entire armor build allowed him to use Seismic Absorber, which increases the upper armour's resistance. In theory, this is one of the best builds for the Outriders Pyromancer class.

Players can choose to swap out pieces of armor for high-tier gears and simultaneously select different skill nodes to diversify the character's potential.