How to get Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack in-game: A step-by-step guide

The Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack comes with a bunch of new items that players can acquire. The DLC pack was issued recently by Square Enix, and players are looking for the best method to claim it.

The PS5 patch is now available!



Downloading this patch will enable crossplay between PS5/PS4/PC.



We are continuing to work hard with the Xbox team to bring you news of when you might be able to expect the Xbox patch.

Once live, crossplay between Consoles and PC will work. https://t.co/B5ahG8G4ud — Outriders (@Outriders) April 10, 2021

The third-person RPG game from Square Enix has blossomed into an online sensation within a matter of weeks. The game comes with a unique feature where players can build their characters from scratch with multiple gears, skill tree progression, and crafting.

To access the weapons and armor from the Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack, players will need to complete the prologue of the game.

This will not only help players level up their character but will also give them a comprehensive idea about the game.

Popular YouTuber Gaming Since Gaming recently uploaded a video explaining how players can acquire all the items from the Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack.

How to get Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack in-game

YouTuber Gaming Since Gaming mentioned in his video that players who have not completed the prologue will need to finish that first. Only then can they access the Outriders Hell's Ranger content pack in-game.

He highlighted that players will then need to go to Roof Town and head down towards the fast travel banner. After passing the banner, players will see a stash that they'll need to open and move to the inbox tag.

Outriders Hell's Ranger content pack stash location (Image via Gaming Since Gaming YouTube)

Players will find all the weapons, armor, and gear from the Outriders Hell's Ranger content pack in their inbox. The level of these items may vary depending on the level of the character.

YouTuber Gaming Since Gaming mentioned that players, who have not leveled up their character or unlocked high World Tiers, might not get high-tier loot from the Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack.

Outriders Hell's Ranger content pack weapons (Image via Gaming Since Gaming YouTube)

To use the gears from the Outriders Hell's Ranger content pack, players must reach level 10 or higher. He mentioned that the gears are not bad for a DLC and might help with crafting new builds.

He also highlighted that the weapons and armor acquired from the Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack might be lower than the level they have. However, the Mods stand out as those are usually Tier 2 or Tier 3.

Unfortunately, players cannot dismantle the gear from the Outriders Hell's Rangers content pack to just acquire the mods. The mods will become irrelevant as soon as the weapons and armor outlive their usefulness.

Outriders Hell's Ranger content pack vehicle customization (Image via Gaming Since Gaming YouTube)

Players can immediately get the banner from the Outriders Hell's Ranger content pack as it is present in their inventory. Vehicle customizations will only unlock once players travel to the First City map.

Once they reach First City, players can interact with the NPC Jakob or access the customization menu on the inventory screen for vehicles.

The weapons and armor acquired from this new DLC can be upgraded by crafting.

This new DLC content pack comes with a decent starting gear and a couple of Tier 2 or Tier 3 mods which can be helpful in-game.