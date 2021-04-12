How to get the Outriders Appreciation Package: Eligibility criteria, package details and more

The developers at People Can Fly recently announced that they will be releasing the much-anticipated Outriders Appreciation Package.

As a gesture of gratitude and for sticking through the cumbersome launch issues, players will get a lot of free items from this upcoming in-game gift.

The recently released co-op RPG game from Square Enix has been a treat for gamers. Numerous players have spent countless hours deciphering all the hidden secrets in the game. It's safe to say that the Outriders craze isn’t going away anytime soon.

Although its launch was plagued by connectivity issues and server problems, the game still managed to attract a huge player base. To follow up with this impressive audience reaction, the developers decided to reward players for their patience.

The developers came up with an official response, along with an apology for players who had to face all these issues. They mentioned in a post that players will soon get an Outriders Appreciation Package.

How to get the Outriders Appreciation Package

Several players recently lost their entire inventory in Outriders due to numerous bugs, crashes, and glitches. Players also reported that some of the legendary and epic loot they collected has also been dismantled.

Advertisement

To counter this, the developers have released the Outriders Appreciation Package. This package will be available for players who have experienced these issues during the first week after the game's release.

Any player who played the game between March 31 and April 11 is eligible for the Outriders Appreciation Package.

Having read the dev notes for @Outriders I have to say I see a lot of positives in it and the changes being made, all though more tinkering will be needed over time its a great start, also the community appreciation package is a real nice touch, gg's guys! — Transcend | Dan (@TGuvn0r1) April 8, 2021

According to popular Youtuber Cloud Plays, it will arrive in-game within the second week of April.

Although the exact date was not mentioned by the developers, it is expected that the Outriders Appreciation Package will arrive by April 13th, 2021.

The official post from the developers mentioned that players will get "level-appropriate" legendary weapons and Titanium from the Appreciation Package.

"Community Appreciation Package"



Hope everyone at Bioware whom was involved with anything Anthem-related is seeing this. — Groggy 🧀 (@Groggy_Style) April 8, 2021

Advertisement

There is also a special "Frustration" emote coming to the game, which players can only acquire from the Appreciation Package.

The first patch for Outriders was released earlier this week, and it had a bunch of bug fixes, as well as a crossplay option for PC and console players.

Since the Outriders Appreciation Package will have "level-appropriate" items, it is best to grind the game and level up before it arrives in-game. Players will have a chance to get better loot from the package if they can level up quickly.