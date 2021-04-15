The Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix recently arrived in-game with a maintenance update from the developers that went live on April 15th.

The official Twitter page mentions that this Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix will focus on restoring accounts that have lost all their progress. Along with this, a thread was released on Reddit which specified all the in-game elements which are under scrutiny right now.

The Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix is part of the larger account restoration and inventory wipes faced by players. Numerous gamers reported that their character had lost all Skill Tree Progressions, weapons, and armor due to this glitch.

Popular YouTuber "MillGaming" uploaded a comprehensive video that explains the reason behind this Outriders Inventory wipe.

This article will discuss the Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix and the recent Inventory Wipe prevention patch in detail.

Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix: How to avoid losing all your gear after the new Inventory Wipe Prevention Patch

An official blog by Square Enix developers addressed the Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix. It highlights the following points:

With this new patch, some players may occasionally encounter multiplayer connectivity issues, followed by inventory items being momentarily invisible. This is a known and only temporary behaviour that is part of our three-step inventory safeguarding measures.

Restarting your game or waiting a few minutes and then restarting your game should make your items appear again.

We aim to address the occurrence of these edge cases in a future patch.

If you do encounter a wipe that occurs after installing the patch and is not resolved following a game restart, please immediately report this in this Edge Case sub-thread.

The developers further added that,

"Also on our list to fix is the “Couldn’t Connect to Server” error message some players are experiencing when they log in and play as affected characters. Once our restoration process has been completed these characters should be able to once more play as normal."

The blog also gave a quick-fix option for players who might be affected by the Outriders Inventory wipe bug. The best way to avoid this bug is to immediately force close the game then reboot it the moment players notice that their inventory has disappeared.

YouTuber MillGaming spoke about the recently issued Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix. He also suggested a way players can avoid a full-inventory wipe.

His solution is straightforward. He advised players not to play the game at the moment. MillGaming mentioned that he lost inventory of his second character as well due to the Outriders Inventory wipe bug.

The new game-side patch that the developers mentioned on Twitter has arrived in-game. However, there is no confirmation on whether the Outriders Inventory wipe bug fix is working for every player.

The developers advised players who lost their entire inventory due to this bug after 9:00 a.m. UTC/5:00 a.m. EDT/ 2:00 a.m. PDT to report the error to the official Reddit thread.

MillGaming concluded by hoping that this recent patch restores inventories soon.