Outriders: Trolls and griefers go unpunished for kicking players in co-op endgame missions 

In a strange turn of events, Outriders has gone from a multiplayer co-op looter/shooter to a game of "let's boot the squad for more loot."

In what can only be described as in-game "trolling," a lot of players from Outriders have been sharing stories of incidents where they have been kicked out of the game by the team leader just before collecting the loot from a boss fight.

It would be understandable if this was just a one-time event; however, dozens of players from the Outriders Community have opened up about these tactics. Griefers are using these tactics to obtain more loot after a massive boss fight.

A Reddit user known as u/Dold5000 sums up the problem:

"After you kill the boss you have to run over and open the resource cache which drops the loot. Assuming they're kicked before the cache is opened so that way there's no loot to auto pick up. A fix would be to disable kicking in the last room of the expedition, they already don't allow people to join you at that stage."

@Outriders @PCFPeopleCanFly I love your game, but I can't do the infinite loading screen,the incessant errors kicking me, other players kicking me after an expedition but before rewards, trying to match and getting kicked. All these things, I just can't anymore — Kyle Goff (@Emulambdachi) April 24, 2021

The developers may have missed this issue during the demo and testing stages of the game. Twitter has been filled with complaints from players regarding this reoccurring issue.

To make things worse, the devs are yet to address this issue on their official Twitter handle or reply to the countless players commenting under the Tweet.

Can we also get ppl to stop kicking from parties especially before can pick up their loor from the pod.

There is a ton of shitty players in this community who do that sort of stuff.

Real bummer. — CieloAzure (@azure_cielo) April 23, 2021

@Outriders Can you please patch toxic people kicking you out before you get your loot drops? Or let you autopick them up? This is ridiculous. Or only let someone kick players in the camps. #Outriders — VirginiaCowboysFan (@vcfdc4l) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

@Outriders Is there anything in the pipeline addressing toxic players kicking other players at the end of expeditions so they can’t get their loot? It’s happened to a few of my friends a bunch of times and they are getting sick of it. — ♦️The♦️Mute♦️Guardian♦️ (@kemer1980_k) April 23, 2021

So players are being assholes by kicking other players in Outriders online co-op? Oh boy... — Kelvin.a313 (@KelvinA313) April 27, 2021

Hey yall have a serious issue with players booting teammates from expeditions right before getting their loot. Disable kicking players at least from b4 boss phase. — sam (@samuipr) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

@Outriders you need to stop players from kicking others at the end of an Expedition. Just lost all my loot because of some asshole kicking me! — EpicSlay3rs (@EpicSlay3rs) April 22, 2021

Will you do something about hosts kicking people from the team before pods get opened, preventing the kicked player from getting anything? — Matt (@NameAndSoForth) April 18, 2021

Despite numerous posts and complaints about the matter, which have been persisting for well over two weeks, the developers don't seem to have addressed it yet.

Why is mission kicking bad for Outriders players?

Imagine grinding on some of the hardest difficulties for good gear, only to be kicked out before the rewards can be claimed. It's clear to understand why so many players are agitated with the developers not fixing this problem.

According to most players, this shouldn't have been allowed to begin with. If players can't rejoin mid-way, it's only fair that no one will be booted towards the end of the expedition.

that’s why i host so they can’t kick anyone tho play with friends most of the time so never had that issue but yes disable the kick feature in expeditions is a good call — altered_outrider2021 (@outrider2021) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

As of now, the only way to play without losing out on loot is with friends. Hardly any Outriders players are willing to go Expedition with random players, as they are scared of being booted out of their loot.

First, it was the Devastator class players being kicked out for low DPS. The problem has now further evolved to anyone being booted to allow the hosts to pick up more loot. It's unclear when this problem will be solved.

Exactly they should. Why they never thought of this, and the thousand other things they've missed, I don't know. — EpicSlay3rs (@EpicSlay3rs) April 22, 2021

Also Read: Top 10 must-have Tier 3 Weapon Mods in Outriders