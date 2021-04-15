Outriders Infinite Loop: How to find 11 Loot Chests in under 4 minutes with no combat 

The crux of any looter-shooter game is loot. It's no different for Outriders. Since the legendary loot nerf left players ragging, the community has been scratching their collective heads and wondering how to farm loot in-game.

It looks like one Outriders player might have found the answer. A YouTuber named RanxPlays found an efficient, no combat route to loot 11 chests in under four minutes. The best part about this method is that it can be repeated infinitely.

Accidentally found out last night that chests in Outriders can launch you if you get on them when opened 😂



(With @WarKingOfOld) pic.twitter.com/tT3BGKklra — ♦️Siva Tech♦️ // ✊🏿BLM✊🏾 // 🏳️‍🌈 Supporter // (@SivaTechFromXB) April 8, 2021

The loot varies from Epic to Rare. While there is no Legendary gear found in the loot boxes, players can also disassemble Epic and Rare loot to craft materials and mods.

How to find 11 Loot Chests in under 4 Minutes, no combat in Outriders

Select the story point called "Eagle Peak" and opt for the "Speak with Jakub to continue to Deadrock Pass" option. Confirm the story point and continue.

Once loaded in, run up the slope and past Joceyln Dunham and straight towards the fast travel flag. Once there, select fast travel to "Bunker Cable Car Station" to begin the loot chest run in Outriders.

#1 - Bunker Cable Car Station chest

Turn left and head towards the bunker. The first chest in this Outriders Infinite loot loop can be located on top of the bunker, next to a small doorway.

Take in the scenery in Outriders while looting (Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

Once looted, head through the door and head towards the fast travel point again to continue.

#2 - Snowy Plateau Chest

When at the fast travel point, go to Snowy Plateau. Once loaded in, turn right and follow the path along the broken wooden barricades to reach the second chest.

Battle scenes in Outriders (Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

Once looted, head back towards the fast travel point and run towards the stairs. Keep going straight till a bridge appears and cross it.

#3 - Snowy Plateau Chest no.2

Once across the bridge, stick to the right-hand side and follow the path. As soon as the path ends, turn right. There will be a chest.

(Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

Once the chest has been looted, turn around and continue along the right path.

#4 - Snowy Plateau Chest no.3

Once the path ends, players will be greeted by sandbags and barricades. To the right, there will be a large bunker. Approach the bunker and run straight through, keeping to the right side.

(Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

Once past the slightly red-colored door frame, a loot chest will there be waiting on the left.

#5 - Snowy Plateau Chest no.4

Once done looting, turn left and head up the pathway, keep going straight and follow the path till a metal gate appears.

(Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

Once past the gate, to the right, there will be a ramp. Go down the ramp. A chest should be there on the right-hand side.

#6 - Snowy Plateau Chest no.5

Once looted, turn left and head towards the bunker and jump over the wall. Keep towards the left, and a path will appear.

(Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

At the end of the path, on the right-hand side, players will find another lootable chest.

#7 - Snowy Plateau Chest no.5

Turn back around and head left, following the path upwards towards the large bunker through the main gate.

(Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

Stick to the left-hand side, just as the stone wall ends, a chest should come into sight.

#8 - Snowy Plateau Chest no.6

Turn around and head straight, and another chest should be at the end of the path, near the rock wall.

(Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

#9 - Snowy Plateau Chest no.7

Once looted, follow the path to the left, and run down the slope to collect the next chest.

Don't slip and fall on the way down (Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

Once done, turn back around, go back the same path, and take the cable car to travel to "Radio Tower." Players can skip this outrider cut scene if needed.

#10 - Radio Tower Chest

Once at the Radio Tower, players need to stick to the right-hand side and make their way up the slope.

Bunkers are really huge in Outriders (Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

At the top of the slope, turn right and take the stairs into the bunker.

#11 - Radio Tower Chest No.2

Once looted, head outside the bunker and head towards the Radio Tower. The chest is in the first room on the left.

The last chest to find in this Outriders infinite loot run (Image via RanxPlays, YouTube)

If done correctly, players would have collected 11 chests in under four minutes. While some chests are well hidden in Outriders, most are visible in plain sight.

