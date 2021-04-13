Outriders endgame expedition has a lot of flaws that are ruining the experience 

Outriders began on a rocky note. Now that players are slowly making their way to the end game content, even the expeditions have a few issues with them. Although these flaws are attributed to game design, they're affecting players anyway.

For now, this is the only endgame content that is available. While more content will be available in the future, players will have to make do with this for now.

The Outriders endgame expeditions are flawed

There are a few issues with the endgame content for now, and the upcoming patches may be instrumental in fixing these flaws. Completing these endgame expeditions ensures that players don't leave the activity empty-handed.

However, the devs need to make the Outriders endgame expeditions into activities that put players straight in the middle of the action like Destiny 2, rather than have the players talk to some NPC for a good amount of time before the real action begins.

#1 Deaths and Revives

The Death system is very funny in the Outriders endgame expeditions. The endgame content is easier when people run in groups of three. However, these expeditions are exceedingly difficult when people run solo. To add to the trouble, players only get a single death while attempting these activities solo. One death is all that the system needs to take the player back to the starting line. However, players have the option to self revive while running in duos or trios.

When it comes to the revival system, if the player reviving a downed teammate takes damage while reviving, the entire revival process stops. The only way to revive someone during these activities in Outriders is if one teammate draws aggro while the other teammate revives the downed player.

#2 Enemies

The enemies in Outriders need to be balanced. Snipers don't seem to miss a shot and have blindingly fast reaction times. Other enemies can literally one-shot someone with their melee hits. There are several other instances of extremely overpowered enemies in the Outriders endgame content, and the developers really need to nerf them instead of nerfing builds!

#3 Timers

Timers are not something players would look forward to during the endgame content in Outriders or any other game for that matter. The endgame content that Outriders boasts about isn't the usual DPS run that players would like. Timers are additionally annoying when they don't pause during an unskippable cut-scene, or when someone's attempting a solo run of an expedition that's meant for three-player fireteams.