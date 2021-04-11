Outriders fixes stuttering issue on PC with most recent update

Outriders had a bit of a rocky start when it launched on April 1st, and stuttering issues were just one aspect of that.

While the gameplay has been some of the best in the genre, bugs and server issues have been a problem in the game since day one. However, each day has had improvement, and the latest update for Outriders may have fixed that stutter on PC.

Square Enix released their patch notes for Outriders on Reddit a couple of days back and a list of fixes, including the stuttering, was laid out. There was only one section of the notes that was PC specific, and it was the stutter fix. On the page, the notes said, "Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues."

In the line below, the notes claimed that Outriders would continue to get PC-specific updates in the near future to fix any performance issues. Luckily, there were plenty of fixes for all platforms that were listed for Outriders as well.

Additonal fixes in the Outriders update aside from PC stuttering

Stuttering on PC wasn't the only issue addressed in the recent Outriders update. There was arguably even more reason to celebrate with some of the fixes listed on the patch notes.

One of the most important is the crossplay feature finally receiving a fix. PlayStation and PC crossplay got the first fix and crossplay between the two platforms is now possible in Outriders. In those patch notes, Xbox and PC crossplay was listed as releasing at a later time, when the Xbox patch releases.

Advertisement

As of today, the Xbox patch is out and that means full console and PC crossplay should be available to players in Outriders. It was one of the biggest issues since launch, and hopefully, players on all platforms find some more ease with matchmaking.

Matchmaking itself also received some important fixes, one of which changed the default matchmaking option from open to closed. That's important, because solo players were finding other players joining their games when it was unintended.

A few different crash bugs were also addressed and multiplayer received some stability fixes within the update. Servers and stuttering were much more of a problem for Outriders players when the game initially launched. There is still some work to be done on the game before it's amazing, but serious strides have been made on the multiplayer aspect.