How to earn a free Legendary weapon in Outriders

Outriders have had a rough launch, but at least there's a free Legendary weapon at the end of it all. People Can Fly, and Square Enix are working hard to make things right with the Outriders player base.

Most players in Outriders have run into some bugs, or more importantly, some server issues since the game launched on April 1.

People Can Fly has been working to make the experience more smooth each day, but that doesn't erase the hiccups experienced so far.

As an offer of good faith or a thank you for the play base sticking through the past week, some free rewards like a Legendary weapon will be given out. There are no specifics on what the Legendary weapon is, but some general rewards to look forward to were listed.

The first, of course, is the Legendary weapon itself, which will scale to each player's level who receives it. On top of that, players will be rewarded with an amount of Titanium-based on-level scaling. An emote called "Frustration" will also be given to players when rewards are given out.

Luckily, Outriders players don't need to do much to get the Legendary weapon and other rewards.

Players need to be logged in from March 31 to April 11. As long as players have logged into Outriders at least once, the rewards can be claimed. Anyone who plays after April 11 may be out of luck. After all, it's meant as an apology for the launch issues.

Server issues in Outriders which are the reason for the Legendary Weapon reward

Advertisement

Server issues in Outriders have been a major source of frustration for players since the game launched. All kinds of issues such as crashes and matchmaking searching for infinite amounts of time have run rampant.

However, People Can Fly has made sure to improve the server status almost every day. On April 4, the servers received a major break, and the official Twitter claimed that the servers were running fine at the very least. As of today, there are further updates in Outriders.

PC stutters and crossplay were the major fixes in the most recent updates. Now, Outriders should run a bit smoother, and players on different platforms can finally seamlessly play together in the same squad. There are more fixes to be made, but the future is looking brighter.