How to check if the Outriders servers are down

Outriders is an expansive cooperative MMO shooter that combines the worlds of sci-fi and fantasy. However, like many other massively multiplayer games of its caliber, the game's servers occasionally tend to have some issues. However, many players may be unaware of how to check the server's conditions.

While servers for any multiplayer game are somewhat functional most of the time, knowing how to check the condition of servers can help avoid wasting time. How players can check the status of a game's servers is sadly not common knowledge in most cases, which can lead to frustration among players.

In the case of Outriders, how can players check the status of the game's servers to see if they are fully operational or under maintenance? Luckily, the methods that go into checking server status for this game are extremely straightforward and can be easily done by anyone interested in the game's server status.

Checking server status in Outriders

Imagery depicting a player squad in Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

The process of checking the game's server status is very straightforward and can be accomplished with a mere Google search. This can be said with mostly any other multiplayer online game that does not directly tell the player via the menu popup that the servers are down. So how do players check the status of the server?

For players wanting a simple list, here are the steps to check the servers:

Open your browser of choice Enter "Outriders server status" in the search bar Cick the top result which should be the site listed here

Simply Googling "Outriders server status" will provide the player with a link to the game's official site. The site this search will provide users with can be found here. This site is an official webpage that only displays game-wide server status. This page also displays the status of the core game's servers as well as multiplayer's.

As a bonus, the site also displays the status of Square Enix's online membership service. This free service is typically only reserved for authentification in online games produced by the company. If these servers are experiencing issues, no online Square Enix title will be operational.

While it may go unconsidered, there are many reasons a server for a multiplayer game may go down. Some of the more common issues may include the physical mechanisms behind servers going down due to a potential power outage. Servers may also go offline as a routine way for active servers to forego maintenance.

Regarding potential server maintenance, players are typically alerted to this happening beforehand. The servers being down for a planned period of time is typically followed by a small update fixing various reported bugs. This is typically the best-case scenario when it comes to why a server would go down for a game.

In summary, a simple Google search can often show players whether or not a server is up and running for their favorite multiplayer game. In the case of Outriders, an official webpage exists where players can learn about the current status of the servers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far