Outriders Worldslayer reveals co-op trailer during Summer Game Fest 2022

Outriders Worldslayer received a brand new trailer ahead of its June 2022 release date, with a focus on co-op gameplay. In the expansion, fans will get plenty of new content to tackle, such as a vast explorable area focused on replayability. The trailer also teases the new legendary armor for the Pyromancer, the “Heat Seeker” set. Though brief, the Summer Game Fest trailer had a lot to be excited about.

Outriders Worldslayer drops in June 2022, and features the vast Trial of Tarya Gratar

In the Outriders Worldslayer trailer, fans got a sneak peek at the Trial of Tarya Gratar, a huge area made of crossroads and boss arenas. The crossroads areas are optional paths that can lead to treasure troves. The treasure troves are built with loot farming in mind, so coming back to get more and more gear is ideal.

It’s also worth noting that each treasure trove has a particular gear slot devoted to it (Head, chest, et cetera), so players will know where to go when they want to find particular pieces of apocalypse gear. Conversely, Boss Arenas are required in order to get through to the next part of the trial.

The opening of the trial is the player’s base of operations, with everything they need - crafting, fast travel, the stash, and more. All other 18 expeditions can start from this point too, so there’s no need to worry about further content.

Outriders @Outriders The Unstoppable, the Immoveable and the Unbreakable collide.



Brace for impact, Outriders Worldslayer arrives on June 30th! The Unstoppable, the Immoveable and the Unbreakable collide.Brace for impact, Outriders Worldslayer arrives on June 30th! https://t.co/5zg9b5h9Oq

Win or lose, the rewards in the Trial reset in Outriders Worldslayer too, so no matter what, players can keep going again and again. There’s no timer either, so there’s no rush, go at a pace that feels comfortable.

The teaser also showcased some gear to consider, such as the Heat Seeker legendary set for Pyromancers. When wearing the set, players will get a bit of love for their thermal grenades. Now, when they explode on an enemy, they’ll travel to another opponent - the one with the lowest health. It will chain up to three times, causing tons of destruction.

The Sunfall machine gun has a new mod too called Firestorm. It summons a homing firestorm that burns enemies, and with each successful shot, the radius increases, making it easier to destroy opponents with.

A new enemy was teased as well, in the form of Shadow Beasts. These assassins are pack animals that can also go invisible mid-combat. They promise to be incredibly dangerous. Outriders Worldslayer releases on June 30, 2022, and if it is pre-ordered, those players get 48-hour early access.

To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, from announcements to reveals, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far