Summer Game Fest 2022: Time for all regions, where to watch, and more

It’s almost time for the biggest video game festival of the summer, Summer Game Fest 2022, hosted by Geoff Keighley. Known for hosting The Game Awards in December, Keighley is familiar with big, digital stage shows.

While the entire list of games that will be featured at the event is currently unknown, fans can expect news from games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warframe, and Gotham Knights.

Summer Game Fest 2022 takes place June 9, 2022

Geoff Keighley has stated previously that the event will focus on games that have already been revealed in some capacity, so fans should temper their expectations. There likely will not be very many world reveals.

The event will air on a variety of platforms on The Game Awards channels. In an interesting change of pace, the event will be viewable in select IMAX theaters.

Where to watch the event (with links):

Depending on where viewers are in the world, the start time will vary, and select regions have been displayed below.

Start time by region:

11 AM PT

1 PM CT

2 PM ET

6 PM GMT

11:30 PM IST

3 AM JST (Friday, June 10)

4 AM AEST (Friday, June 10)

The event isn’t focused on any particular genre, platform, or developer. Any developer who wanted to show off their game had the possibility to attend this event.

Another interesting thing to be aware of is that Day of the Devs will return and take place immediately after the Summer Game Fest 2022 ends. Produced by Double Fine and iam8bit, it’s unknown what will be covered there at this time.

There are some games that have been confirmed for the event, but most of the roster remains a mystery.

Games confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2022:

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Sonic Frontiers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Gotham Knights

The Callisto Protocol

Planet of Lana

One Piece Odyssey

Street Fighter 6

MARVEL's Midnight Suns

There are rumors as well that the God of War Ragnarok could receive a release date. Rumors also suggest that Hideo Kojima’s Overdose might show up as well. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is scheduled to be in attendance, which could lead to a major Fortnite update starring Black Adam. All rumors have to be taken with a grain of salt.

Geoff Keighley's latest event starts later today and promises to be chock-full of interesting reveals and information about the biggest games of 2022 and 2023, and is the beginning of the Summer of Not-E3.

