Genshin Impact 2.8 trailer rumored to be in the Summer Game Fest 2022

Business analyst Robert Serrano claims that a Genshin Impact 2.8 trailer will be present at the Summer Game Fest 2022 event. His track record is far from perfect, yet many Travelers have talked about the rumored Genshin Impact 2.8 trailer. It is currently unknown whether it will happen or not, as it's nothing more than a rumor in text form.

For those that don't know, Summer Game Fest 2022 will air on June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST/6 PM GMT. There will be plenty of huge game trailers at this event, although this article will only focus on the HoYoverse topics.

Genshin Impact 2.8's trailer is rumored to appear at the Summer Game Fest 2022

Roberto Serrano' 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 @geronimo_73_



Diabo 4

Release Date [Q1 2023]



Fortnite

New Expansion and Skins [Black Adam]



Genshin Impact

Ver. 2.8 Trailer



Gotham Knights

New Gameplay Trailer feat. Game Mode



Mafia - The prequel

Announcement Trailer



3/ What to expect from #SummerGameFest on June 9thDiabo 4Release Date [Q1 2023]FortniteNew Expansion and Skins [Black Adam]Genshin ImpactVer. 2.8 TrailerGotham KnightsNew Gameplay Trailer feat. Game ModeMafia - The prequelAnnouncement Trailer3/ What to expect from #SummerGameFest on June 9thDiabo 4Release Date [Q1 2023]FortniteNew Expansion and Skins [Black Adam]Genshin ImpactVer. 2.8 TrailerGotham KnightsNew Gameplay Trailer feat. Game ModeMafia - The prequelAnnouncement Trailer3/ https://t.co/GAtGRdHELa

The main subject of this article is visible in the middle of that tweet. By itself, it's nothing too special, but many Travelers have been talking about it in the leaking community. An excellent example of that can be seen in the following Reddit post.

It's the same tweet, but the comments in that Reddit thread show a lot of skepticism toward this rumor. Some Travelers desperately want it to be true, while others believe that this speculation is entirely bogus. No other prominent leaker is perpetuating this rumor.

Still, it's worth sharing the tweet, considering how popular of a topic it is right now. The credibility of Robert Serrano (the person sharing his speculation on the matter) is a bit divisive, as evident in one Redditor analyzing his past predictions.

Robert Serrano credibility

The above Reddit post does a masterful job going over all of Robert Serrano's claims in the past (at least up to the date that post was made eight months ago). Essentially, Robert Serrano has had a few correct estimates in the past but many wildly incorrect ones. He's not somebody like Uncle Chasm, well-known for being highly accurate in leaking Genshin Impact details.

There is a chance there could be a Genshin Impact 2.8 trailer shown tomorrow, June 9, 2022, but it's not something Travelers should anticipate. HoYoverse has confirmed that some new game details will be present at this event, but it's for a different title.

Zenless Zone Zero news and a Genshin Impact 2.8 trailer could be featured as well, but only the former is confirmed to be happening (shown in the below tweet).

Summer Game Fest 2022

HoYoverse has been confirmed to appear at the Summer Game Fest 2022, but not necessarily for Genshin Impact 2.8. Instead, they will reveal some content for their upcoming game, Zenless Zone Zero.

Robert Serrano referenced the game in a tweet prior to the official tweet posted above. This Tweet was posted on June 8, whereas Robert Serrano predicted Zenless Zone Zero news on June 6.

However, there is no guarantee that there will be a Genshin Impact 2.8 trailer at the Summer Game Fest 2022. There could be a generic 2.7 trailer, so Travelers should temper their expectations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far