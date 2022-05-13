Zenless Zone Zero officially announced: Features, beta registration, giveaway, and more details

Zenless Zone Zero, otherwise known as ZZZ, is the newest project from Hoyoverse. It has been teased as an ARPG set in a futuristic metropolitan setting. The official trailer for this IP is already up, which showcases bits and pieces of upcoming characters, the in-game world, and combat.

Fans of Hoyoverse's previous titles will be interested in this new upcoming title, mainly due to the character designs and world-building. However, it is a chance for ARPG fans to get in on the action as well, since the game promises a deep dive into a 3D anime-style cinematic action-oriented combat system.

Those interested can opt for the closed beta by heading to the official website of Zenless Zone Zero.

Additional details on Hoyoverse's next title, Zenless Zone Zero (2022)

1) How to sign-up for beta

New upcoming characters in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via Hoyoverse)

To opt for the tuning test, players will need to head to the official website of Zenless Zone Zero and click on the "Sign Up" option on the top-right of the site. Once entered, the site will ask applicants to fill out a series of questions that asks for an individual's personal and game time details.

After everything's been filled out, the site will confirm the sign-up for the beta, saying, "Thank you for your participation. You have completed the survey." The sign-up event started on May 13 at 12:00 (UTC +8), but the company is yet to notify the community regarding the end date.

While applicants won't be able to change their given information after submitting, they can still go for a different contact using their Hoyoverse info. The test will be available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Switching platforms and devices won't be allowed during this testing.

2) Giveaway

Zenless Zone Zero giveaway (Image via Hoyoverse)

Players can also head to the official Twitter account to participate in the giveaway. Hoyoverse is rewarding winners with Tuning Test qualification, Alienware x15, and Alienware AW510H. Participants will need to follow ZZZ's official Twitter account and retweet the post to enter the giveaway.

The giveaway participation will end on May 23. The Tuning test will only be available on iOS and PC, as Hoyoverse is looking to expand on other platforms in the future.

3) Features and general rules

New upcoming characters (Image via Hoyoverse)

Players will be called "proxies" in the world of ZZZ, where everyone wants a piece of the "Hollows." The characters in the game are to be guided by the players in the fight against numerous enemies, where the combat will consist of QTE (Quick Time Event) combos and action-oriented combat.

Live streaming and uploading video content for test gameplay are not prohibited. However, strict action will be taken against piracy, deliberate defamation, and improper use. Minimum system requirements for beta testing are i5 or above, GTX 970 or equivalent, 8GB RAM, and 10GB minimum storage.

