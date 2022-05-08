Genshin Impact developer is working on Zenless Zone Zero, an ACGN shooter game: Reports

miHoYo is the developer of Genshin Impact and several other titles, including the upcoming ACGN shooter, Zenless Zone Zero. This forthcoming project doesn't have too much revealed about it at the moment. For the most part, it's mainly some information discussing the game's genre and its new official photo.

That photo can be seen above and was recently used in several of the game's official accounts. Zenless Zone Zero was also known as Project X, which apparently features an anime aesthetic along with interactive physics in an open-world environment.

According to NVIDIA back in 2019, this game was supposed to come out in mid-2021, and it featured ray tracing. Naturally, it didn't arrive in 2021, and its current release date is unknown.

Zenless Zone Zero is an ACGN shooter game developed by the same people who made Genshin Impact

Zeniet @Zeniiet Beside Genshin and Honkai Star Rail, Mihoyo has been developing another project game that will get a reveal in the near future.

Zenless Zone Zero Beside Genshin and Honkai Star Rail, Mihoyo has been developing another project game that will get a reveal in the near future.Zenless Zone Zero https://t.co/dyvBb1zXvU

Zenless Zone Zero is yet another project by miHoYo, who has made several games already, which are:

FlyMe2theMoon

Zombiegal Kawaii

Houkai Gakuen 2

Honkai Impact 3rd

Tears of Themis

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail doesn't have a release date yet, so it is interesting that miHoYo is already working on another game already.

What is known about Zenless Zone Zero?

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Zeniet @Zeniiet Beside Genshin and Honkai Star Rail, Mihoyo has been developing another project game that will get a reveal in the near future.

Zenless Zone Zero Beside Genshin and Honkai Star Rail, Mihoyo has been developing another project game that will get a reveal in the near future.Zenless Zone Zero https://t.co/dyvBb1zXvU This is the ACGN themed shooter game that miHoYo is developing. twitter.com/Zeniiet/status… This is the ACGN themed shooter game that miHoYo is developing. twitter.com/Zeniiet/status…

This game will be an ACGN-themed shooter. ACGN stands for "Anime Comic Game Novel." It's a term that's typically more popular in Southeast Asia than in the west, so some players might not have been aware of it.

The game was registered on December 23, 2021, under COGNOSPHERE PTE, LTD. It's apparently connected to miHoYo's Canadian branch, which they opened up back around November 2021. It was expected to have roughly 100 employees in two years. Montreal International stated that it would be a:

"AAA open-world action-adventure game featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world."

Aside from that, some players are speculating that it will get an official reveal soon.

Some leaks state that miHoYo would announce more news on the game tomorrow (May 8, 2022), but they remain unconfirmed. Given the lack of official details on the game, there isn't too much for players to discuss at the moment. The most recent news is simply the game getting its official avatar.

Zenless Zone Zero continues the long-storied tradition of a miHoYo game having a woman with whitish hair facing forward. Genshin Impact was a tremendous success for miHoYo, so it's not too surprising to see that they have developed so many games in recent years.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Genshin Impact the only game from miHoYo that you play? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul