5 annoying features that GTA 6 should avoid

GTA 6 will need to learn from the mistakes of previous games and avoid certain features.

Fans have been hyping themselves up for the next installment for several years now. Whether or not they will be disappointed remains to be seen. GTA 6 is currently being developed by a completely different Rockstar Games, since a few of their key players have left the company.

Either way, the next game can set a good example by avoiding some particularly bad features. Whether it's expensive pay walls or a lack of reliable income, GTA 6 needs to get rid of these concepts.

Five annoying features that need to be avoided in GTA 6

5) Microtransactions

GTA Online has made a lot of money through microtransactions, particularly Shark Cards. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a pay-to-win game. Everything is ridiculously expensive, resulting in very long grinds just to get through GTA Online. It's more like a full-time job than a game by that point.

It's currently unknown how GTA 6 will incorporate online gameplay. However, microtransactions will definitely leave a sour taste in some players' mouths. They shouldn't have to spend more than what they already paid for with the game.

4) Lack of business revenue

Many GTA 5 businesses lacked profitable revenues. For example, Los Santos Customs takes 219 weeks to make a return on investment.

Unlike GTA Online, story mode players don't have many ways to make a lot of money. Once all their missions are completed, players will struggle to find a reliable source of income.

The next game must take inspiration from GTA Online. Players should have the ability to run successful businesses with plenty of money.

3) Overpriced properties

GTA 5 has significant problems with expensive resources, such as the Los Santos Golf Club. $150,000,000 is simply way too much, especially with a paltry revenue of $264,500. It would take a total of 568 weeks just to pay it off.

Overpriced properties are a very artificial way of extending gameplay. The next game should have more reasonable prices. At the very least, players should have the means to make that kind of money.

2) Unsatisfying side missions

The point of a video game is to have fun. More than a few GTA 5 missions contradict this point, such as the Epsilon side quests. These include running around the desert for several miles and wearing clothes for ten consecutive days.

GTA 6 should not include time-wasting missions like the Epsilon Program. Players will not feel any sense of accomplishment just by completing them.

1) Yoga

Yoga is definitely a feature that most fans don't want to see return in GTA 6. It's a quick time event (QTE) that requires a lot of skill and precision. However, it's utterly pointless since it doesn't improve the player's stats.

The worst example of this minigame was during the mission Did Somebody Say Yoga? Messing up a single time will result in starting over the entire set. GTA 6 is better off without this feature, since all it does is frustrate players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul